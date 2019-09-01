Why Maker Pipe is Absolutely Cool for School Projects

USA – September 1, 2019 – A novel approach that aims to challenge students and bring out the best DIYer in every teacher is being advanced by the unique challenges offered up by Maker Pipe.

Maker Pipe is a simple, affordable, easy-to-use system of connectors that pairs with inexpensive electrical conduit you can find at any hardware store. But the result is a building platform with endless potential opportunities for a myriad of school projects.

And with varied options for the shape and direction of structural pipe fittings and electrical conduit fittings, modular pipe projects are as easy and intuitive to design as a classic building toy, while leaving you room to incorporate more complex curriculum topics.

The makers of Maker Pipe believe the projects not only enhance the creativity of the student but offer a tangible learning experience for the whole class and teachers.

For example, teachers can challenge their students to build a modular pipe bike rack. “You can engage your students immediately with a project that makes the school environment theirs, and contributes in a positive way to a place they care about,” said David Schlitter

of Maker Pipe.

Constructing a bike rack also opens up opportunities for research and engagement with their fellow students, leading them to discuss topics about using bicycles for physical education and the benefits to the environment.

“The project dips into the very practical world of building, and grounds an ordinary STEM assignment in the reality of engineering and construction—helping people and improving their lives.”

Maker Pipe is also handy for team-building and leadership skills on combined projects in the classroom, with an agreed upon allocated space for their ideas for modification.

Mr Schlitter commented: “Whatever the project, it will maintain a lasting touch through your students’ year in the classroom, and a reminder of their proud work whenever they walk in.”

The Maker Pipe components can also be utilized in a science class for practical problem-solving exercises or be used to create chairs and shelves for a classroom reading area.

Another team-building exercise can help build a roving laptop cart for the school’s technology.

“The emphasis on Maker Pipe is all about learning, team-building and leadership objectives. Essentially building helps build character and enables the student to discover who they are, communicate more effectively with their peers, and give them practical hands-on experience of the real world,” he added.

Maker Pipe began with a husband and wife’s search for finding reliable, convenient, and affordable ways to build furniture and other things for home use.

Having experience in manufacturing gave them the chance to be exposed to customization building systems, but the material costs and sizes were not feasible for home use.

So, they started with a standard T Connector, and once the design was perfected, they paired the connectors with inexpensive electrical conduit.

They launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2016 and by its end had achieved $87,000 from 529 backers and designed three additional connectors. They quit their jobs within six months and haven’t looked back since with interest in Maker Pipe being picked up from DIYers, educators, agriculture professionals, and retail store owners.

The couple has many more different connector and accessory ideas in the works and a goal of offering the connector line once complete for different size pipes.

For more information on how Maker Pipe can be used for back to school projects, contact 843-245-9747.