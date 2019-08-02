Vacuum Pouches Market: Outlook, Global Opportunity and Growth Analysis

Vacuum pouches is a type packaging method that includes the process of removing excess air before sealing the bag. The vacuum pouches are primarily used to preserve fresh food and decrease food spoilage. Vacuum packaging is a common technique of extending the shelf life of food related products without adversely impacting their quality. Moreover, vacuum pouches have good machine handling as it does not curl, it provides gas and moisture barrier properties, exhibits excellent mechanical properties at low thickness and low cost, has aroma retention power, provides good resistance to puncture and tearing. All the mentioned features make vacuum pouches makes it a preferred packaging technique in comparison to other traditional packaging.

Vacuum Pouches Market- Market Segmentation:

Vacuum pouches market is segmented by material type, packaging type, process type, application type and by region. On the basis of material type, the vacuum pouches market can be segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyester (PET), polyamide (PA) and others. On the basis of packaging type global vacuum pouches market can be segmented into flexible packaging and semi-rigid packaging. On the basis of process type, vacuum pouches market can be segmented into shrink packaging, skin packaging and traditional packaging. On the basis of application type, vacuum pouches market can be segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, consumer goods, and others. On the basis of region, we have segmented vacuum pouches market into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Vacuum Pouches Market – Market Dynamics:

The vacuum pouches market is expected to witness a healthy grow rate during the forecast period. Due to speedy urbanization and industrialization the vacuum pouches market is undergoing technological advancements. Other than that growing use of vacuum pouches in pharmaceutical, food and beverage industry is significantly fuelling this market. The retail sector in Asia Pacific is booming, mainly due to changing lifestyle coupled with increasing per capita annual disposable income of consumers in this region. Shelf life of products is an important attribute across all industry verticals, however, is strategically significant in food and beverages industry. This emerging cluster of the globe is also witnessing quick urbanization.

Vacuum Pouches Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the heat sealing tape market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Plastics, Sealed Air Corporation, Wipak Group, Mondi Group, Wenzhou Chuangjia Packing Material Co., Ltd., Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cangnan Kanghui Packaging Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Rishanhong Plastic Packaging Products Co., Ltd. etc.

