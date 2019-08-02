Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market – Size, Share, Outlook, and Analysis, 2019-2026

Urinary Incontinence means losing control of bladder, due to which there is an involuntary leakage of urine. In this condition, control over the urinary sphincter is weakened or completely lost and due to this, a person urinates even when they don’t want to. This is a very common and often embarrassing problem for people. At the time of urination, muscles around urethra relax and let urine pass out of the body, however, in urinary incontinence, muscles around urethra don’t work in the way they should, resulting in leak-out of urine. There are various type of incontinences such as stress (bladder is under pressure), urge (intense urge to pass urine), and overflow (chronic urinary retention). The severity of urinary incontinence varies as per health conditions such as urinary tract infection (UTI), constipation, and age group, as urinary incontinence is found more in geriatric population.

Extensive research and development by major players is expected to support global urinary incontinence treatment devices market growth over the forecast period. Key factors that boost the market growth are rise in surgical treatments of urinary incontinence due to increase in chronic conditions (kidney stones, pregnancy, paralysis, and neuromuscular injury) that have developed the need for innovating urinary catheters. The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market growth is driven by high incidence and increase in prevalence of urinary incontinence across the globe and increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities. According to integrated care for older people (ICOPE) guidelines by World Health Organization (WHO), a population based study was carried out in 2017 an ‘Evidence profile: urinary incontinence’ in U.S. and Nordic countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden) It is reported that the prevalence of urinary incontinence was ranging from 9.9% to 36.1% and was high in older women than the older men in.

Due to advancement in technology, leading players are manufacturing had come up with few recent launches for urinary incontinence products such as ‘Advance XP’ Male Sling System by Boston Scientific launched sling for male stress urinary incontinence in February 2019, ‘DFree’ first wearable device for urinary incontinence was launched by Triple W in December 2018 in U.S. and people are widely adopting such products. Furthermore, ‘INNOVO’, a transcutaneous electrical stimulator by Atlantic Therapeutics received an approval from the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA) in 2018, which is used for treatment of urinary incontinence types such as stress, urge & mixed urinary incontinence in both women and men of all ages. These factors are expected to support global urinary incontinence treatment devices market growth over the forecast period.

According to the American Urological Association (AUA), in 2013, around 60%-70% of men and women suffered from urinary incontinence in the U.S. Boston Scientific Corporation formed an agreement with Endo International Plc to acquire the American Medical Systems urology portfolio in 2015 which had products such as AMS 800 Urinary Control System for male stress urinary incontinence, which restores continence with an occlusive cuff and a corresponding pump that is controlled by patients. Moreover, leading players in the market are focusing on continues research for urinary incontinence and have introduced products to manage the urinary incontinence. For instance, B. Braun Melsungen AG offers products Diveen device for women and Urimed product portfolio for men. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in article “Urinary incontinence in postmenopausal women (2019)” it was reported that there is rise in incidence of various diseases such as (Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis etc.) which may lead to increased prevalence of urinary incontinence in males/females, which is expected to drive the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market growth.

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Taxonomy

By Product:

Urinary Catheters

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Wearable devices

Slings

Male Slings

Female Slings

Other Devices

By Category:

Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

External Urinary Incontinence Devices

By Incontinence Type:

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

By End User:

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Some of the major players operating in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.) GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Atlantic Therapeutics, Hollister Incorporated, Medtronic plc, ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L., Promedon Group, Ethicon US, Teleflex Incorporated, and C. R. Bard, Inc.