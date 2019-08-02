SCADA Market 2019: Company Profiles, Size, Global Segments, Landscape, Recent Trends and Demand by Forecast to 2023

SCADA Market Synopsis:

SCADA or supervisory control and data acquisition is a control system architecture that utilizes networked data communications and graphical user interface through computer systems for optimized process supervisory management.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global SCADA Market is anticipated to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 21.57 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Increase demand for real-time data acquisition in various industries for optimizing the operational processes and faster deliverance of solutions is majorly fueling the expansion of the global SCADA market. Increasing adoption of automation and internet of things (IoT) for accessing data from remote locations through mobile devices and increasing demand for an upgraded version of SCADA are also impacting positively on the expansion of the global SCADA market. However, high installation and functional cost and concerns regarding data breaching are restraining the growth of the global SCADA market during the assessment period.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2056

Major Key Players:

The leading players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global SCADA market are Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Radiflow, Omron Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Corporation, and Honeywell Automation.

Market Segmentation:

The global SCADA market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, component and end-user. Based on component, the SCADA market has been segmented into hardware, software, and solutions & services. The hardware segment commanded for the maximum share in the global SCADA market in the year 2017 and is forecasted to expand at a notable CAGR of 9.18% during the assessment period. Whereas, the software segment is anticipated to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the SCADA market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment is forecasted to be dominating the global SCADA market and expand at a robust CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period. Whereas, the on-cloud segment is forecasted to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.45% during the assessment period.

Based on end-users, the SCADA market has been segmented into oil & gas, water & waste management, food & beverage, telecommunication, energy & power, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceutical and others. The oil & gas segment is currently leading the global SCADA market and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period. Whereas, the water & waste management segment is marked to project expansion at the fastest CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global SCADA market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region commands for the major share and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11.48% in the global SCADA market owing to the high demand for SCADA by the industries in the emerging economies, presence of leading players providing SCADA services in this region.

The North America region is expanding at a significant growth rate in the global SCADA market owing to the increased incorporation of SCADA by various industrial sectors in order to minimize the occurrence of errors by obtaining real-time data and growing interest of various industries in services provided by SCADA in this region.

Industry Updates:

In November 2018, AAEON Technology Inc., a multinational company that designs and manufactures advanced industrial and embedded computing, has announced the launch of BOXER-6750 DIN rail-mount Box Personal Computer for SCADA application, which can operate at temperature range of -20 C to 60 C and from 9 to 30 V input power range.

In October 2018, La Laguna (Mexico) has entered in commercial operations with SCADA system by PVH and Axone trackers. This energy production project has a capacity of 35.49 MWp and has recently been connected to the electrical grid.

In October 2018, AVEVA, a British multinational information technology, has announced its partnership with TOMRA to embed SCADA technology in sensor-based sorting and packhouse solutions for the fresh produce industry.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/scada-market-2056

Intended Audience:

Automation Consultants

Automation Systems Integrators

Technology Providers

SCADA Component Vendors

Research and Development Organizations

SCADA Software Vendors

Application Providers

SCADA Distributors

SCADA Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com