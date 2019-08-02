Opportunities for the global polarizer film market to reach $16 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the polarizer film market looks attractive with opportunities in the television, monitor, notebook, and cell phone markets. The global polarizer film market is expected to reach an estimated $16 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for mobile phone and television displays, increasing demand for larger panel size, increasing penetration of quantum dot displays (QD-LED) for better visibility, and growth in demand for high quality organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smartphones.

In this market, polarizer films are used in thin film transistor (TFT), super twisted nematic (STN), and twisted nematic (TN) display technologies. Lucintel forecasts that TFT film will remain the largest market and witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its attractive properties of delivering better resolution, energy efficiency, and low price.

Within the polarizer film market, television segment is expected to remain the largest end use market due to the increasing demand for LED display and growth in larger display size. The mobile phone segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for smartphones in China, India, and other developing regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of significant growth in the demand for larger screen televisions and increasing demand for smartphones in India and China.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of ultra-thin polarizer film and the development of blue light high transmission polarizer film. Nitto Denko, Sumitomo, Chem, LG Chem, Fujifilm, and Mntech are among the major suppliers of polarizer film.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global polarizer film market by technology, end use, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Polarizer Film Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global polarizer film market by technology, application, and region as follows:

By Technology [Volume (M Sqm) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Super Twisted Nematic (STN)

• Thin Film Transistor (TFT)

• Twisted Nematic (TN)

By End Use Market [Volume (M Sqm) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Televisions

• Monitors

• Notebooks

• Mobile Phones

• Others

By Region [Volume (M Sqm) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

− Taiwan

− South Korea

• The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polarizer film market by technology (thin film transistor, super twisted nematic, and twisted nematic), application (television, monitor, notebook, mobile phone, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

