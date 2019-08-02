Healthcare Reimbursement Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Healthcare reimbursement is the payment received by the hospitals, doctors and diagnostic facilities or the other healthcare providers when they provide medical services. The payment is generally provided by the public or government payers or the private health insurance companies. Reimbursement for the healthcare is long procedure which consist of various steps and the providers are paid after the services.

Supportive government initiatives along with rising cost of prescription medicines are likely to work in favor of the market. The U.S. Affordable Care Act focuses on controlling and minimizing costs of healthcare. The law supports innovative methods to deliver medical care to reduce healthcare costs and makes affordable health insurance available to more people. Since the Obamacare came into effect in 2014, the number of uninsured children under the age of 18 in the U.S. reduced to 5.0 percent in 2015 as compared to 9 percent in 2008. In addition, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services is working towards delivery of reliable high-quality care, endorsement of efficient results in healthcare system, and making health insurance affordable for millions of Americans who are seeking and getting coverage.

Key participants in this highly competitive Healthcare reimbursement Market includes:

• UnitedHealth Group

• Aviva

• Allianz

• CVS Health

• BNP Paribas

• Aetna

• Nippon Life Insurance

• WellCare Health Plans

• AgileHealthInsurance

• The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

In an attempt to retain share, diversify product portfolio, and expand geographic presence, market players are frequently undertaking mergers & acquisitions as their primary strategy.

Regional Analysis: North America is dominating the Reimbursement healthcare market and is to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Presence of strong reimbursement framework and a large number of insurance players are the key trends benefiting the growth of the market. Also, the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. makes its mandatory to have coverage. The states that did not obey were penalized by the federal government. Hence, it acts as a driving force for the regional market. Europe followed North America in terms of market share. Increasing geriatric population and subsequently rising chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and atherosclerosis, are driving the market in this region. Over the past decade, Western Europe’s healthcare systems have developed rapidly towards the adoption of performance-based reimbursement structures. Asia Pacific is poised to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The projected rise in geriatric population and the supportive government initiatives in the developing economies are some of the prime factors expected to boost the market’s growth in this region. Also, the increase in private and public healthcare expenditures, high economic development, penetration of insurance services in rural and urban areas, contribute to market growth.

Claim Outlook: Reimbursement healthcare market

• Underpaid

• Full Paid

Payers Outlook: Reimbursement healthcare market

• Private Payers

• Public Payers

Service Provider Outlook: Reimbursement healthcare market

• Physician office

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Regional Outlook: Reimbursement healthcare market

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

