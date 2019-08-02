Global Gravure Printing Inks Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global gravure printing inks market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and burgeoning over the forthcoming years. Key factors for the market growth include increasing processed food demand leading to rising food packaging demand, growing requirement of bio-based printing inks and technological advancements. However, strict government rules on solvent based printing inks and fluctuating raw material prices are hampering the market growth.

Global gravure printing inks market segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application and region.

For request sample: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample/?product_id=35904

Acrylic Dominate the Global Gravure Printing Inks Market

Based on resin type, global gravure printing inks market segmented into polyurethane, polyamide, acrylic, nitrocellulose and others. Acrylic held considerable market share during forecast period. An ink produced from acrylic polymers and used in various printing processes. Acrylic solution resins are used in paste inks for offset lithography and screen printing. They also produce excellent halftone dots because of their color fidelity and fast setting times. Acrylic inks are widely used in the printing of cartons used for packaging.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Gravure Printing Inks market

PBI’s global gravure printing inks market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis. Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in global gravure printing inks market with considerable CAGR. The growth in this region can be attributed to growing lamination and food packaging industries in the region. Also, emerging countries like India and China are responsible for market growth as there is an increasing demand for canned and processed food. In addition, North America held considerable market share during estimated period owing to gravure becoming competent with technological advancements.

Strategic Launches are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global gravure printing inks market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region. For Instance, in April 2019, Flint Group launched nyloflex FTH digital plate for flexible packaging printing. The nyloflex FTH Digital plate is another example of Flint Group’s dedication to developing innovative solutions that are better.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co.Ltd., DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Sakata Inx Corporation, Shivasakhti Printing Ink, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGAA, Sun Chemical, Tokyo Printing Ink MFG Co. Ltd. And Wikoff Color Corporation.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Gravure Printing Inks Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2019-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period. Moreover, the report also includes the total revenue and volume for the market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Resin Type

o Polyurethane

o Polyamide

o Acrylic

o Nitrocellulose

o Others

By Technology

o Water-Based

o Solvent-Based

o Others (including UV-curable)

By Application

o Publication

o Promotion

o Packaging

o Others

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

For more information: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-gravure-printing-inks-market/

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and business consulting firm, which follow a holistic approach to solve needs of the clients. We adopt and implement proven research methodologies to achieve better results. We help our clients by providing actionable insights and strategies to make better decisions. We provide consulting, syndicated and customized market research services based on our client needs.

Kemp House,

152 – 160 City Road,

London EC1V 2NX

Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com

Toll Free (US): +1-866-598-1553

Website @ https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com