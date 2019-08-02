E-commerce Logistics Market 2019 Global Size, Opportunities, Business Growth and Forecast To 2025

The Global E-commerce Logistics market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019–2025 owing to the adoption of technology for route optimization and tracking of the parcel by companies.

Transportation segment of E-commerce Logistics market is projected to be the leading services of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Service type, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into Transportation and Warehousing. Transportation service type dominates the global E-commerce owing to technology advancement in logistics sectors which will increase the efficiency of transportation vehicles by providing real-time data about routes, destinations addresses, GPS tracking and fleet management which will manage the everyday status of every vehicle. Warehousing services will be the fastest growing segment due to reductions in operational costs of services providers, feasibility in customer services by providing customized products and maintaining inventory stocks throughout years.

Domestic Segment is projected to lead Operational Area in the E-commerce Logistics market during the forecast period

On the basis of the Operational Area, the global E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into International and Domestic. By Operational area basis, Domestic segment will lead the market owing to better services provided through warehousing, inventory, and delivery that are different in every country in different ways. International segment is growing by the reduction in cross borders like reductions in import duties and pre-paid taxes.

Asia accounts for the lion’s share of the global E-commerce Logistics market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world E-commerce Logistics market over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, increasing numbers of smartphones users and technology advancements in the e-commerce sector. North America Market is growing by technological advancements in e-commerce sector with the application of Informational Technology.

Global E-commerce Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, a, GIZTIX, CJ Logistics Thailand, Kerry Express, SME Shipping Co, Thailand Post, Australia Post, Blue Dart, Clipper Logistics, Deutsche Post, Ecom Express, Express Logistics, Japan Post, La Poste, Bpost, SF Express, Seko Logistics, Singapore Post and UPS are the key players in manufacturing E-commerce Logistics . In terms of services offerings, DHL International GmbH and FedEx Corporation are the major players in the market.

Scope of the Report

By Service Type

Transportation and

Warehousing

By Operational Area

International

Domestic

In addition, the report provides analysis of the E-commerce Logistics market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Africa

UAE

Egypt

Rest of Middle-East

