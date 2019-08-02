Commercial printing papers Market: Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts

Commercial printing papers market have application in various industries, wherein commercial printing papers are used for printing labels, magazines, books, paper bags, forms, prospectus, newspaper, financial reports, etc. The commercial printing papers market has been facing various challenges for the last five years, as the consumer’s preferences are inclining more towards digital media over printed media. In many attributes such as regarding distribution of the information, digital media has been fast and cost efficient over the printed media. As a result of the inefficiency of printed media in comparison to digital media, digital media is eating out the market share of the printed media, and this is influencing the demand in commercial printing papers market. The market for ink, printing, and machinery are expected face set back due to decline in growth of commercial printing papers market as they are correlated with the commercial printing papers market.

Commercial printing papers market: Market Dynamics

The commercial printing papers market draws its demand from paper used for packaging and printing. The growth of retail sector along with the availability of the paper at a low price are the important factors for the growth of commercial printing papers market. The retail sector is expected to grow at a rate 4.5% over the forecasted period, and the current market price of the paper pulp in the international market is around U.S$875. The large voluminous businesses which involve printing of magazine, newspaper, catalogs, packaging paper is an important driver for boosting the commercial printing papers market.

The concern of the government authorities around the world on reducing plastic waste can support the demand in the commercial printing papers market. However, regulations of environment protection may limit the consumption of paper pulp which can drop the growth of the commercial printing papers market. On the backdrop of upsurge use of the digital media the demand in the commercial printing papers market is expected to move downwards. The expected growth rate for the use of digital media in information and entertainment sector is about 12% over the forecasted period. The global commercial papers printing market is prone to lose its profitability due to existing overcapacity and rising cost of the raw material.

Commercial printing papers market: Market segmentation

Commercial printing papers market can be segmented by the type of paper used, application for which commercial printing paper is used and the end use industry.

Based on the type of paper used, commercial printing papers market can be segmented into:

Coated paper

Machine finished

Standard coated fine paper

Low coat weight paper

Art paper

Uncoated paper

Based on the application, commercial printing papers market can be segmented into:

Paper bags

Advertising material

Illustrated Books

Calendars

Bonds

Based on the end use industry, commercial printing papers market can be segmented into:

Commercial printing industry

Printed advertisement industry

Entertainment industry

Educational industry

Security Printing

Mass communication industry

Commercial printing papers market- Regional Outlook:

Regionally global commercial printing papers market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Commercial printing papers Market – Key Players:

Some key players of the commercial printing papers market are Unisource Worldwide, Inc, Osprey Media L.P, International Paper, Boise Paper, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Temple Inland, Inc., Artful Dragon Press, Guangzhou Xinyi Printing Co., Ltd., Central National Gottesman Inc, American Eagle Paper Mills, etc.