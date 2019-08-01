Why Safety is a Key Concern in Crystal Water Bottle Craze

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – AUG 1, 2019 – More and more people are after the good vibes that they believe crystal elixirs bring. Crystal water bottles conveniently let people keep their crystals close.

Such convenience, though, requires a level of safety as well. Selena Crystals proudly follows advice offered by safety experts.

Using crystals isn’t anything new. While not scientifically proven, spiritual healers believed that certain crystals contain properties that promote healing and wellness.

For instance, they used amethyst crystals to help ease physical ailments of the nervous system and balance Chakra. Rose quartz, meanwhile, is all about the heart and love.

Brands selling crystal-infused water capitalise on these healing properties by using the water as a way to deliver the properties into the body. For instance, drink citrine-infused water to attract stability and financial wealth.

That does not mean grab the crystals and drop them into the water. Selena Crystals’ safety experts caution that not all crystals can safely touch water. Some may dissolve and emit hazardous substances.

For instance, tiger’s eye and cinnabar both contain toxins. Coral crystals, meanwhile, may contain bacteria and pollutants.

Water bottles manufactured by Selene Crystals contain crystals considered safe such as amethyst, rose quartz and citrine. Selene goes the extra step by safely placing the crystals behind a glass wall to separate them from liquids. The crystals go into a bottom compartment so that users can swap out one for another type.

The design of the bottles allows the crystal’s energy to vibrate through the water and charge it with the healing properties. Users can also place another type of liquid like ice tea into the bottle as well.

Selena Crystals’ bottles are also BPA-free. BPA is bisphenol A, a chemical found in some plastics and resins. Safety research shows that BPA can leak into food or beverages and cause possible health effects on the brain and prostate gland of fetuses, infants and children.

Water bottles should be hand washed with warm, soapy waters. If users find any cracks or damage, they should immediately stop using the bottle. Boiling water should not be added to glass water bottles because it can cause the bottle to shatter or crack. Meanwhile, bottles can be refrigerated but not placed in the freezer.

For more information about Selena Crystals’ bottles, visit its website at https://selenecrystals.com/crystal-water-bottles/ or call 0424542264.