The one Making America great again – an analysis of Donald Trump’s Tweets

Doctoral candidate in Philosophy with specialization in Social media and Technology set to present preliminary findings on Donald Trump’s Tweets.

The 37th International Conference of the System Dynamics Society, held in Albuquerque New Mexico, has a very interesting line up of speakers for this year’s event.

One of the standout talks will be the presentation of Ravneet (Ravi) Singh’s M.A. M.S. PhD study analyzing Donald Trump’s 35,647 tweets on Twitter of the last nine (9) years using IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence.

“Donald Trump’s tweets provide an excellent population to study how his tweets are changing the way leaders communicate to their followers. I think friend or foe alike we can learn a lot from Donald Trump’s tweets,” said Ravneet (Ravi) Singh.

The Ashford University graduate is presenting a “work in progress” Influence of Social Media Voice on Engagement and Amplification, which will be part of the conference held by the System Dynamics Society on May 24th, from 2:30-3: 30 pm at the Old Albuquerque Hotel, in Old Town.

“I believe the study of system dynamics has a lot to offer to social media companies and practitioners who use it correctly. Mapping out the ebbs and flows of our conversations will only make us more successful,” said Ravi Singh.

The conference topic this year is “Resilience and Sustainability in a Changing World” and has been held across July 21, finishing on July 25. Click https://sds.memberclicks.net/conference to learn more about the conference.

Social media users do not understand the impact their social media voice (SMV) has on their ability to grow their follower base, foster engagement, and amplify their messages to reach broader audiences. Making social media users aware of the factors influencing engagement and amplification can enable them to craft more effective messages. This study analyzes 35,647 tweets between May 4, 2009 and November 6, 2018 from the official Twitter account of Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump). The research study analyzes these tweets for their SMV and follower engagement (likes, retweets, and replies). Illustration of the study was done by illustration was done by independent consultant Janet Somogyi MBA.

System Dynamics is a computer-aided approach to policy analysis and design. It applies to dynamic problems arising in complex social, managerial, economic, or ecological systems—literally any dynamic systems characterized by interdependence, mutual interaction, information feedback, and circular causality. Learn more about System Dynamics by click on this MIT business school link: https://mitsloan.mit.edu/faculty/academic-groups/system-dynamics/about-us

Doctoral Candidate Ravneet “Ravi” Singh is completing his Ph.D. at Ashford University (San Diego, California), formerly known as University of the Rockies (Denver, Colorado) graduate program. He is an American born Sikh (religion) from Aurora, Illinois making history as the first USA Army cadet to graduate with a turban. He was the first Asian American to run for office in the 42nd Illinois State Legislature, a dot com pioneer and CEO of ElectionMall.com. He is a graduate of Valparaiso University (BS), Northwestern University (MA), and Liberty University (MS). He holds marketing, social media, and digital strategy certificates from MIT (Sloan Alumni), Duke, and Harvard. Ravi Singh currently resides in Florida, USA. Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/campaignguru/8787200906/in/album-72157633576419731/

