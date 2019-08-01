North America Proton Therapy Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “North America Proton Therapy Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

The North America proton market size was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and anticipated to account for US$ XX Mn by 2025. Increased prevalence of cancer will create demand for North America Proton Market. This market is mainly driven by an increase in the adaptation radiation therapies in the treatment of cancer.

North America proton therapy market segmented on the basis of system, application and end-users.

Single Room System Type Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

Based on type of system North America is segmented into single room system and multi room system. Single-room equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of XX % in 2025. Increasing investments by hospitals, rising partnerships between manufacturers & hospitals, and low costs of these equipment are likely to be the key factors that can be attributed to the growth of this segment. Furthermore, technological advancements in single-room equipment is expected to propel their demand during the forecast period. The market has witnessed increasing number of regulatory approvals for single-room systems in the recent years. For instance, in July 2014, Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium) received FDA approval for ProteusONE, a next-generation compact single-room system.

U.S, Accounts for Major Revenue Share for North America Proton Therapy Market

Precision Business Insights (PBI), North America proton therapy market report analyses the market in different regions North America. According to regional analysis, U.S. accounted for major revenue share due to the presence of global market players and growing adaptation of the proton therapy for the treatment of cancers such as lung cancer and prostate cancer and growing awareness related to radiation therapy in the treatment of cancer. Canada proton therapy market is expected to have notable growth rate over the forecast period due to the recent product approvals and growing adoption rates of the proton therapy.

Growing Adaptation of Proton Therapy for the Treatment of Cancers Play Vital Role in North America Proton Market

Canada proton therapy market is expected to have notable growth rate over the forecast period due to the recent product approvals and growing adoption rates of the proton therapy. For instance, In February 2015, Mevions250 proton system received medical device license from Health Canada, and it is first of its kind to receive the license from Health Canada.

Key players profiled in North America proton therapy market include Varian Medical Systems (U.S.), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (U.S.), Mevion Medical Systems (U.S.), Advanced Oncotherapy plc (U.K.), ProTom International Inc, (U.S.), ProNova Solutions LLC (U.S.)

Detailed Segmentation

By Application Type

o Pediatric Cancer

o Head & Neck Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Gastro-Intestinal Cancer

o Brain Cancer

o Others

By End-User Type

o Hospitals

o Radiotherapy Centres

o Others

By Type of System

o Single room system

o Multi-room system

Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

