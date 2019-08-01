Micro Irrigation Systems Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2019-2024)

Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company is researching on micro irrigation systems market titled “Micro Irrigation Systems Market by type (Sprinkler, Drip), Component (Drippers, Polyethylene Tubing, Irrigation Valve, Filters), Crop Type (Plantation Crops, Orchard Crops, Field Crops), Application (Farmers, Government), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2024”.

The growth of micro irrigation systems market is mainly supported by the several initiatives taken by governments across the globe with the help of new irrigation technologies to avoid future circumstances of water scarcity. For example, the U.S. government announced a WaterSMART program in early 2018 to reduce water wastages and increase water supply through investments in modernizing existing infrastructure; countries like Australia and Japan provides subsidies to the farmers for installing micro-irrigation techniques.

Browse in depth report: bit.ly/2INZEuf

In the growing countries of the region Asia Pacific such as India Government has been implementing centrally sponsored scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), on micro-irrigation from 2006 with an objective to conserve water and enhance water use efficiency in the agriculture sector; and Chinese government promotes water-saving irrigation (WSI) policies for irrigation management to decline irrigation water wastage.

Drip irrigation commanded the largest market share of micro irrigation systems market in 2018 due to its high efficiency and diversified application. Also, growing need to increase water efficiency; reduce cost; save time and reduce growth of weeds; and need to increase agricultural production are further supporting to the growth of this market. However, with rising adoption in protected farming practices, the market for sprinkler irrigation is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Orchard crops and vineyards application segment commanded the largest market share of micro irrigation systems in 2018. The rapid growth in the production of greenhouse vegetables is driving the application of micro irrigation systems for orchard crops.

Geographically, North America captured a significant market share in global micro irrigation systems market in 2018. Factors such as increased automation in agriculture & adoption of advanced irrigation control systems; rising need to conserve water and reduce water stress; and increasing government initiatives in irrigation ultimately supports the greater consumption of micro irrigation systems in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of modern irrigation techniques in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India; and constant government financial assistance for irrigation supports the fastest growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered in This Report:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Component

6. Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop Type

7. Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Application

8. Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Geographic Analysis

Download Sample Research Report On:bit.ly/2ILKq9l

The key players operating in the global micro irrigation systems market are Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries Incorporated, Valmont Industries, Inc., EPC Industries Limited, T-L Irrigation Co., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., and Sistema Azud SA, among others.

Contact Us:

Meticulous Research®

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004

Connect with us on LinkedIn- www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

Asia-Pacific

Office No-202, 203,204,205,206; 2nd Floor, Pushpak Business Hub,

Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, 411057 India.