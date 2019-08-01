Global Isobutyl Benzene Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global isobutyl benzene market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and burgeoning over the forthcoming years. Some of the key factors fueling the market growth include high demand for ibuprofen, increasing prevalence of migraine, rising demand from end user industries and high growth in emerging countries. However, fluctuating crude oil prices are hampering the market growth.

Global isobutyl benzene market segmented on the basis of purity, standard, application, end user and region.

For request sample: https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample/?product_id=35994

Pharmaceutical Dominate the Global Isobutyl Benzene Market

Based on end user, global isobutyl benzene market segmented into bio-technology, chemical, cosmetics, oil and gas, pharmaceutical and others. Pharmaceutical held considerable market share during forecast period. Benzene is used in a variety of pharmaceutical products. It is the basic element for a wide array of drugs. Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) a benzene derivative manufactured from of propylene, potassium carbonate, methanol, toluene, sodium metal etc. It is a liquid which is organic, neutral, colorless and aromatic in nature. It is an important element in the manufacturing of Ibuprofen an anti-inflammatory and analgesic medicine.

North America Leads the Global Isobutyl Benzene market

PBI’s global isobutyl benzene market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis. North America accounted for larger revenue share in global isobutyl benzene market with considerable CAGR. The growth in this region is due to high production of isobutyl benzene in emerging economies. Also, U.S is the major contributor for the growth of the market in this region owing to expansion of oilfield drilling and production activities. In addition, Asia Pacific held considerable market share during estimated period.

Launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, patent filings, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global isobutyl benzene market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Finetech Industry Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck Millipore Inc., Santa Cruz BioTechnology, SI Group Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corp., SynQuest Inc., TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific (Alfa Aesar) and Vinati Organics Ltd.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Isobutyl Benzene Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2019-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period. Moreover, the report also includes the total revenue and volume for the market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Purity

o 1010.5% Pure and Above

o 1010% Pure

o 108% Pure

o Less than 98% Pure

By Standard

o Pharmaceutical Standard

o Industrial Standard

o Bio Standard

o Others

By Application

o Analgesic

o Aromatic

o Coating

o Feedstock

o Gene Silencing

o Surfactant

o Others

By End User

o Bio-Technology

o Chemical

o Cosmetics

o Oil and Gas

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

For more information: https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-isobutyl-benzene-market/

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and business consulting firm, which follow a holistic approach to solve needs of the clients. We adopt and implement proven research methodologies to achieve better results. We help our clients by providing actionable insights and strategies to make better decisions. We provide consulting, syndicated and customized market research services based on our client needs.

Kemp House,

152 – 160 City Road,

London EC1V 2NX

Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com

Toll Free (US): +1-866-598-1553

Website @ https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com