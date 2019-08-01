Global Fruit Kernel Products Market research to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Fruit Kernel Products Market Outlook

A fruit kernel refers to a softer and an edible part of a fruit stone, nut or seed and is present within its shell. Fruit kernel products are used in the cosmetic and beauty industry, skincare products, possess various health benefits, are rich in antioxidants and are also a rich source of Vitamin K, Vitamin A, and various other nutrients. For example: – Palm Kernel Oil, Mango Kernel Oil, Mango Flour, Apricot Kernel Oil, Coconut oil and others are the various types of Fruit kernel products. The multiple benefits that these fruit kernel products offer, is boosting the fruit kernel products market.

Industrial Growth and Healthcare Awareness: A major driving factor for Fruit Kernel Products Market

It is observed that as people are getting more aware of the importance of good health and a healthy lifestyle, they are being drawn towards the fruit kernel products. This, in turn, has fueled the fruit kernel products consumption and its market. Coconut Oil, which is obtained from Copra that is the kernel of the fruit of Coconut tree, is used predominantly in the preparation of various foods and is a common ingredient in the food industry. In addition to this, Coconut oil these days is being produced from organic coconut’s kernels and this can further attract more people to include it in their daily usage and hence boosting the growth of fruit kernel products market. Mango kernel is used as a cattle field and also for producing Mango flour which is said to combat the nutritional needs of humans at a lower cost as per the research. Again, giving rise to the consumption of fruit kernel products and increasing its market. Also, the increase in awareness about health has brought a change in the consumer’s perception and they are widely switching to fruit kernel products. The intake of vitamin supplements by consumers is increasing significantly. Various fruit kernel products such as Apricot kernels are used in vitamin supplements and they also aid in regulating the cholesterol levels. Additionally, peach kernels also relieve symptoms such as heavy bleeding, uterine fibroids, irregular menstrual bloating cycles, and fatigue. Therefore, this is further raising the use of fruit kernel products and the growth of its market. So, healthcare and increasing industries serve as the major drivers for the fruit kernel products Market.

Fruit kernel products market has a vast opportunity to proliferate due to a shift in people’s lifestyles who are switching to products derived from natural resources that offer multiple benefits and are affordable as well.

Fruit Kernel Products: Regional Analysis

The increase in a number of industries, health awareness, and fitness trends are anticipated to serve as major drivers for the increase in demand for fruit kernel products in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. India and the Philippines account for massive production in kernel oils and other fruit kernel products and this is expected to grow as the population and industries proliferate. Moreover, the population is preferring products high in nutritious attributes like fibers and proteins.

Europe also saw a huge rise in health-conscious consumers who are now preferring to switch to products made from natural ingredients further aiding in the rise of fruit kernel products market.

Key Participants: Fruit Kernel Products Market

Few key market players in the Fruit kernel products market are:

Raasi Foods

Nutiva Nurture Vitality

Green Enviro Management Systems, Inc.

India Aroma Oils and Company

Neo Fragrances

Agro Restu. PT

Marico Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the fruit kernel products market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as nature, fruit types, end use and sales channel.

