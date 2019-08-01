E-bike trends and growth opportunities

We at Lucintel are glad to announce the launch of a new research report on the e-bike market entitled “Growth Opportunities in the electric bicycle Industry.”

According to our research in this market report, the e-bike market is expected to reach an estimated $21 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2024. There are some interesting new developments in the electric bike market as competition intensifies and players try to increase their market share. Some of the emerging trends shaping market dynamics include development of luxury folding e-bikes and high tech electric bike with smartphone integration.

Within the e-bicycle market, travelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increasing traffic congestion around the world. Lucintel forecasts that, e-bicycle for exercise/fitness is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing health awareness among consumers.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the government initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles of citizens, development of cycling infrastructure, and increasing usage of bicycles as a sustainable mode of transportation. Lucintel offerings include Consumer Goods Report, Consumer Market Report, SWOT Matrix, Due Diligence and Mergers & Acquisitions.

This market report on e-bikes answers following key questions about the market:

Q.1.What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the electric bicycle market by bicycle type (cargo, fat tire bike, electric mountain bike , standard, and others), by propulsion type (pedal assisted electric bicycle and throttle on demand electric bicycle), by usage type (traveling, social, exercise, and others), by motor type (hub motor, mid drive, and others), by battery type (lead acid, lithium acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2.Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this electric bicycle market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this e-bike market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends in this electric bicycle market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some of the changing demands of customers in the electric bicycle market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the electric bicycle market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.Who are the major players in this electric bicycle market?

