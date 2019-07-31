MIGU Now Announces to Supply Deer Antler Powder as an Effective Medicine to Cure Infertility

Xi’an, China, July 17, 2019 – The powder extracted from the antler velvet has been used in the traditional Chinese medicine for ages to cure several kinds of diseases, including infertility, hypertension, joint inflammation and others. The antler velvet is harvested from the antlers of deer, moose, elk and caribou. The antlers are removed before they become solid as bones. While removing the antlers, no harm is caused to the animals. These antlers regenerate rapidly and can be used in making powder. The deer antler contains calcium, zinc, magnesium and a range of amino acids that come with a number of medicinal benefits for humans.

According to the company spokesperson, the Deer Antler Powder is also used for the treatment of common ailments and for the preventive health purposes. In the Chinese medicine, the antler velvet is often recognized as a growth hormone, which can regulate the growth of the human body. In case of a lack of growth hormones, a human may suffer from dwarfism, and this is where the antler velvet can be essential to trigger the essential growth. The antler powder can also be useful in raising mental alertness and boost the memory function. It can also be essential for a fast healing of wounds and can slow the aging process. Many men and women also take this powder to improve their libido and enjoy their youthful vigor while with their partners.

MIGU has always been in the forefront in bringing natural extracts like, the antler velvet that can be of immense health benefits for humans. Similarly, they have the he shou wu extract, which is often considered a popular tonic herb to tonify several human organs. This is extracted from the tuberous roots of a plant that is generally found in the mountainous regions of central and southern China. This plant root has several active constituents, including anthraquinones, many phospholipids and a stilbene glycoside that are responsible for its medicinal properties. This extract is well-known for its powerful anti-oxidizing performance and is often considered more effective than Resveratrol. This herbal extract can tonify human organs and can also tonify and nourish blood.

One can also check the medicinal benefits of the Cistanche Extract Powder that MIGU has in its portfolio now. In Chinese medicine, Cistanche is often considered as the best herb to tonify human organs, strengthen the kidney and nourish blood. This herbal powder also has the potential to eliminate fatigue and improve the sexual potency, and also known as the natural Viagra, many times. It tonifies the kidney in a mild way and can be useful for kids and women as well. Women can also find this powder useful in curing their infertility, uterus diseases, lower back pain and other ailments.

To know more about these herbal extracts and their health benefits, one can visit the website http://www.fungus-extract.com.

About MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

MIGU is professional fungus extract powder factory certified by cGMP, ISO, HACCP, Kosher, Halal, Organic since 2002. The company is dedicated to the identification, development and production of fungus extract and other botanical extracts. They owned the organic plantation based in ShannXi and JiangSu province to support production of products of high purity and advanced quality. With the strong R&D capability, the company’s lab is equipped with state of the art instruments for testing such as HPLC, UV, UPLC, TT, GC and GC-MS, ICP-MS, GC/LC-MS-MS, HPTLC and IR (identification), ELIASA, Microbiology test and etc.

For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Ms Zhang

Company: MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Telephone: +86 18009234704

Email: info@fungus-extract.com

Website: www.fungus-extract.com