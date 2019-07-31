Global Food Enzymes Market to reach a market size of $2.6 billion by 2025- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Food Enzymes Market, published by KBV research, The Global Food Enzymes Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Bakery Products market in the Global Food Enzymes Market by Application would grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The Beverages market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2019-2025).
The Carbohydrase market dominated the Global Food Enzymes Market by Type in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Lipase market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2019-2025).
The North America market dominated the Global Microorganisms Market by Region in 2018, and growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2019-2025).
Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/food-enzymes-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., BRAIN AG, Puratos Group NV, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited, Enzyme Development Corporation, Aum Enzymes, and Dyadic International, Inc.
Global Food Enzymes Market Segmentation
By Type
Carbohydrase
Lipase
Protease
Others
By Application
Bakery Products
Beverages
Dairy Products
Others
By Source
Microorganisms
Plants
Animals
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Kerry Group
Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.
Brain AG
Puratos Group NV
Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited
Enzyme Development Corporation
Aum Enzymes
Dyadic International, Inc.
