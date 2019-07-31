Global Food Enzymes Market to reach a market size of $2.6 billion by 2025- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Food Enzymes Market, published by KBV research, The Global Food Enzymes Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Bakery Products market in the Global Food Enzymes Market by Application would grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The Beverages market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2019-2025).

The Carbohydrase market dominated the Global Food Enzymes Market by Type in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Lipase market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2019-2025).

The North America market dominated the Global Microorganisms Market by Region in 2018, and growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2019-2025).

Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/food-enzymes-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., BRAIN AG, Puratos Group NV, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited, Enzyme Development Corporation, Aum Enzymes, and Dyadic International, Inc.

Global Food Enzymes Market Segmentation

By Type

Carbohydrase

Lipase

Protease

Others

By Application

Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Others

By Source

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kerry Group

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

Brain AG

Puratos Group NV

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited

Enzyme Development Corporation

Aum Enzymes

Dyadic International, Inc.

