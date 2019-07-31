Fiberglass Industry Updates:

Aug 2018 Jushi which is China’s massive fiberglass corporation has recently announced the completion of the production base of 200,000 tons of fiberglass by its branch in Egypt’s Ain Sokhna district.

Fiberglass Market Overview:

Market Research Future who publishes reports on other sectors that have been recently put out along with a report on this industry. The market is estimated to earn takings worth USD 20.32 Bn by 2023 while growing with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Fiberglass Market Key Players:

Major players having presence in the global fiberglass market include;

Jushi Group Co. Ltd (China)

AGY Holding Corp. (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (Europe)

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Owens Corning (US)

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)

Taishan Fiberglass Inc (China)

PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION (Taiwan)

Fiber Glass Industries Inc (US)

L. Gore & Associates, Inc (US)

Fiberglass Market Regional Analysis:

Presently, Asia Pacific region is the major market of fiberglass due to demand in various applications such as automotive and electrical industry especially in China, India followed by Japan. Whereas, increasing demand in construction industry in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global fiberglass market followed by increasing in the consumption of Fiberglass market in North America region. Furthermore, Europe region holds third position for the global fiberglass market due to large consumption in pharmaceutical, construction, and electrical industry. In addition, Latin America and Middle East also witnessed growth of fiberglass market due to various end user industry such as aerospace, automotive, construction, electrical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others.

Fiberglass Market Segmentation:

The global fiberglass market has been segmented into types, application, and end use industries. On the basis of types, the market has been divided into A-glass, C-glass, D-glass, E-glass, R-glass, S-glass, and others (AR-glass, ECR-glass, etc.). Among all these types A- glass, D-glass, E-glass, ECR-glass especially used in electrical industry. A- glass or alkali glass made with soda lime silicate which is the dominate glass used for containers and windowpanes. D-glass offers a low dielectric constant which is made by borosilicates.

Whereas, E- glass with higher acid corrosion resistance made with calcium aluminosilicates, is used industrial applications on the requirement of electrical conductivity, strength, and acid corrosion resistance. On the other hand, R-glass reinforcement glass fiber made by calcium aluminosilicates and used when higher strength and acid corrosion resistance is required. S glass fiberglass which is a high strength glass made from magnesium aluminosilicates and applicable when high temperature resistance, high stiffness, high strength, and corrosive resistance is required.

