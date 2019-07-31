Direct Oral Anticoagulants Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Direct Oral Anticoagulants: Market Insights

Direct Oral Anticoagulants are rapid and short acting agents which have relatively low bleeding risks and overall safety. Direct oral anticoagulants are alternative choice for blood clot treatment in selected patients. The conventional anticoagulants are warfarin and heparin, however, direct anticoagulants are a new class of medications. Use of direct oral anticoagulants is beneficial over the traditional anticoagulants as they requires monthly blood tests, dietary considerations and careful attention to the uncontrolled bleeding. Whereas, direct oral anticoagulants are highly effective and requires less monitoring and reduce the risk of brain bleed when it is taken for the prevention for stroke. Direct anticoagulants are used in certain health conditions such as atrial fibrillation or for the treatment or prevention of blood clots in the lungs known as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Direct Oral Anticoagulants: Market Dynamics

Adoption of direct oral anticoagulants over the exciting alternative to warfarin and is used for the first line choice of treatment for venous thromboembolism and atrial fibrillation which is expected to spur the global direct oral anticoagulants market. Growing approval from the FDA and CE mark for the direct oral anticoagulants will further boost the direct oral anticoagulants market in the near future. Rising cases of thrombosis which is the major cause of morbidity and mortality in various parts of the world is expected to further drive the direct oral anticoagulants market in the forecast period.

However, some factors which might restraint the growth of the direct oral anticoagulants include high cost when compared to warfarin and shorter acting dose which makes it important not to miss any doses. Furthermore, stringent regulations for development of drug is expected to restraint the growth of direct oral anticoagulants market.

Direct Oral Anticoagulants: Overview

Rapid adoption and projected usage in the large patient population affected by thrombosis condition will increase the revenue share of the direct oral anticoagulants market. Advances in the quality of anticoagulation therapy by offering alternative to the warfarin will boost the direct oral anticoagulants market. Direct oral anticoagulants offer reliable inter individual efficacy, standardized dosing and it does not require monitoring which create huge potential for the direct oral anticoagulants market to grow in the near future. Further growing incidence of Venous Thromboembolism in the patient suffering from cancer will drive the growth of the direct oral anticoagulants market.

Direct Oral Anticoagulants: Region-wise Outlook

The North America is expected to contribute to a major share in the global direct oral anticoagulants market owing to rapid uptake of new direct oral anticoagulants and increase in atrial fibrillation patients treated with anticoagulants. Increasing number of surgeries and growing prevalence of chronic disease is expected to boost the North America direct oral anticoagulants market.Europe is expected to contribute second largest share in the global direct oral anticoagulants market with a significant growth owing to growing approval for drug development. Growing focus on development of novel therapy for coagulation is expected to drive the direct oral anticoagulants market. Asia Pacific market is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence cancer and growing risk of venous thrombosis. Growing awareness for the adoption of new therapy and increased usage owing to high patient pool in emerging economies such as India, ASEAN countries is expected to drive the direct oral anticoagulants market. China is expected to register rapid growth in the direct oral anticoagulants owing to development in the new therapy and growing presence of key manufacturer. Latin America and Middle East & Africa market is expected to slow growth in direct oral anticoagulants market, due to lack of awareness and low adoption owing to high price of direct oral anticoagulants market.

Direct Oral Anticoagulants: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the global direct oral anticoagulants market are Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pab Organics Private Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, among others.