2019-2023 Adaptive Learning Software Market industry insights, global analysis by top key player

Adaptive learning is an educational technique which uses computers as interactive teaching devices rendering to the unique needs of each learner. It adapts the presentation of educational material according to the students’ learning needs, as shown by their responses to questions and tasks. Adaptive learning systems are being used as online courses and within blended learning frameworks.

The adaptive learning software market is driven by the adoption of adaptive software programs in schools and colleges, personalization of learning process, increase in government initiatives for education, and bring-your-own-device initiatives.

Adaptive Learning Software Market Covers Table of Contents With Segments, Key Players And Region. On the Basis of Type, Adaptive Learning Software Market is sub segmented into On-Premise and Cloud Based. Based on Application, Adaptive Learning Software Market is sub segmented into Ed-tech Companies and Education Institutes.

Key players profiled in the report include: SAP, D2L, Dream Box Learning, Knewton, Smart Sparrow, EdSurge, Docebo .

Latest Industry News:

DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology used in schools and districts across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected DreamBox Learning as the winner of its “Best Math Learning Solution” award in the inaugural EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. DreamBox was chosen from a total field of 1,500 EdTech Breakthrough Award nominees for its personalized approach to improving student math achievement.

DreamBox Learning K-8 Math™ is an adaptive, digital program that complements classroom instruction while delivering results for students, teachers, and administrators. DreamBox has a challenging, standards-aligned curriculum, available in English and Spanish, that is proven to promote student growth.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

