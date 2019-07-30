Opportunities in the global PVC compound market to reach $15 billion by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) compound market is promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive industries. The global PVC compound market is expected to reach an estimated $15 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction activities and increasing demand for consumer electronics.

In this market, PVC compound is used for manufacturing of film and sheet, wire and cable, pipe and fitting, flooring, profile and tube. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the film and sheet segment will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing demand of food packaging in the emerging nations. Lucintel predicts that flooring application is expected to witness the highest growth during forecast period due to growth in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market.

Within this market, PVC compound for electrical and electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in wire & cable and consumer electronics market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pipe & fitting, wire & cable, and profiles.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of molecular orientation technology for efficient, environment- friendly, and cost- efficient high pressure PVC water pipe. Westlake, INEOS, Mexichem, Formosa Plastics, PKN Orlen, Ercros, Teknor Apex, Benvic, Aurora Plastics, and Roscom are among the major suppliers of the global PVC compound market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global PVC compound market by application, end use, product type, manufacturing process, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Compound Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global PVC compound market by application, end use, product type, manufacturing process, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

• Electrical and Electronics

• Building and Construction

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Others

By Application (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

• Film and Sheet

• Wire and Cabling

• Pipe and Fitting

• Flooring

• Profiles and Tubes

• Others

By Product Type (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

• Rigid PVC

• Flexible PVC

By Manufacturing Process (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion

• Others

By Region (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

By Country (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

• USA

• Mexico

• Canada

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Germany

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Middle East and Africa

This 200 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high- growth opportunities for the global PVC compound market by application (film and sheet, wire and cable, pipe and fitting, flooring, profile and tubes, and others), end use (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive, and others), product type (rigid, and flexible PVC), manufacturing process (injection molding, extrusion, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?.

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?