Narrowband IoT 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2023

The global IoT (Internet of Things) monetization market is expected to exhibit a strong 43% CAGR over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to a new research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report from MRFR analyzes the global IoT monetization market from the ground up, providing a comprehensive assessment of the market’s leading drivers and restraints, key segments, and leading market players.

IoT monetization refers to the various ways in which an organization can generate revenue from IoT-enabled products. The growing demand for IoT enables home appliances and electronics is likely to be the major driver for the global IoT monetization market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for larger connected ecosystems such as smart homes and smart cities is likely to be the major driver for the global IoT monetization market over the forecast period, as this is likely to drive the demand for larger IoT ecosystems rather than isolated IoT-enabled products. The use of IoT enabled products in a larger ecosystem is likely to be a key trend for the global IoT monetization market over the forecast period, as this leads to an increased commercial scope for the product developer.

The growing demand for premium smartphones and the steady advancement in cloud technology are likely to be the key drivers for the global IoT monetization market over the forecast period. Smartphones are likely to be vital in spreading the scope of the Internet of Things further into the field of smart cities in the coming years, while the underlying cloud architecture necessary for running complicated IoT operations is a vital part of IoT systems all over the world.

Some of the major players in Global IoT Monetization Market includes Google Inc. (U.S.), Amdocs, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), General Electric Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), PTC, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation by Deployment: On-Premise and On-Cloud among others

Segmentation by End-Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics and Retail among others.

May 18, Streamr partners with Nokia and OSIsoft on IoT Data Sharing and Monetization

The blockchain-based data sharing platform Streamr, partnered with Nokia and OSIsoft. These partnerships are expected to build on Streamr’s real-time data marketplace, which would enable producers to connect with consumers via common interface.

July 17, Samsung Electronics Launches New Data Monetization Solution for IoT using Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud Monetization for the Internet of Things (IoT), a new service to monetize the data shared by IoT devices. With this unique data monetization model, device manufacturers can take advantage of Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud’s extensive interoperability features to generate new revenue streams and implement new business models, such as hardware as a service.

Feb 16, Amdocs unveiled IoT monetization platform for telcos

Customer experience solutions provider Amdocs launched IoT (Internet of Things) monetization platform that could help telecom service providers to unlock new revenue streams. This platform allows service providers to unleash the potential of consumer IoT by supporting multiple additional engagement models, such as white-label billing for the IoT provider, reselling IoT services direct to the consumer, or becoming an IoT services billing provider.

Feb 15, HP helps network operators monetize IoT

Hewlett-Packard announced its “Internet of Things” platform, which enables network operators to manage IoT sensors. This solution provides vertical applications on M2M devices, have the ability to analyze the collected data regarding the performance of these applications via a secure cloud infrastructure, and enable more opportunities for monetization of services in the area of IoT.

The regional analysis of IoT monetization market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the IoT monetization market owing to fast adoption of new technology and presence of several IoT companies in this region. Most of the IoT companies present in the US offer a variety of IoT devices for applications in automotive & transportation, industrial, retail, healthcare, consumer electronics, and other sectors.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for IoT monetization market owing increasing adoption of IoT technology in automotive and industrial sectors in the region. Also, growing trend of digitalization in the developing countries such as India & China is fuelling the growth of IoT monetization market.

