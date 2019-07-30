Buy Norco Online

FAQS- beckypharmacy.com

How do I place an order?

Step 1. Search for the medication you need.

Step 2. Click on the ‘Add To Cart’ button for your desired medication.

Step 3. Click on ‘Continue Checkout’ to purchase your medication or repeat steps 1 & 2 to add another medication to your order.

Step 4. Create your account and follow the easy steps to complete your order.

You will receive an email to confirm your order and also a email to confirm your order has shipped.

Note: You can also continue as a guest.

Questions or Need Help?

Email: info@beckypharmacy.com

Our Customer Service opening times

We are open 365 days a year. However in the event our customer service representatives are busy with another customer please leave a message and one of our team members will reply you on the same day.

We are available on Live Chat support and Just one call away from you. You can

What happens after I place my order?

After you place your order, the information you provided will be reviewed and filled by our pharmacist, Once approved and processed, your order status will be set to approved, and moved to processing. Your order will then be shipped to you the following working day.

How are the prices at becky pharmacy so low?

We try and keep our prices as low as we can without harming service and quality, simply by reducing costs where possible, low margins, small staff, batch shipping, more returning customers and no physical distribution centre. By transferring our business to the web reduced our maintenance costs by 50% and enabled us to offer our customers much more affordable prices.

What are generic medications and are they safe?

A generic drug is a medication for which the original manufacturer has lost patent protection. Because of this, other manufacturers are permitted to produce and sell the exact medication at a lower more competitive price. The generic drug is the exact medication as the original brand name drug, simply made by another company. Due to strict regulations on the generic drug industry, these drugs must provide the same therapeutic effect as the brand name drug.

What is the difference between a brand name drug and a generic drug?

How do we ensure your privacy?

One becky pharmacy is committed to preserving your medical and personal information privacy. All data we receive is legally protected under doctor-patient privilege laws. Our online ordering system is using the latest Secured Encryption Technologies and all personal and credit card information will be submitted using highest levels of technical security with all reasonable precautions. Our system also has safeguards in place to protect against credit card fraud. Individuals attempting the fraudulent use credit cards will be reported immediately.

Privacy Policy

We understand that the privacy of all information you provide is of a primary importance. This is why we are committed to preserving the privacy of our customers. The information you provide is never shared with other companies or third party service providers. Your personal information, bank details and transaction details will only be used to fulfil the transaction and provide you with customer service.

Site Security

We use advanced security measures in order to make our website safe for our customers to use. SSL128 bit encryption technology is used when receiving and transmitting credit card information during the transaction. After processing, sensitive details are encrypted and saved on our offline servers, and thus cannot be accessed from the internet.

Refund Policy

Due to federal and local laws we can not receive medication back after they were shipped – if in the unlikely event your order did not arrive or was lost – we will issue an immediate refund or send another parcel as per your request.

Once you receive your medications, we will only provide a refund if the product is faulty, damaged during shipping, or expired. If there are any problems with your order please notify us within one week of receipt at info@beckypharmacy.com. Your claim will be carefully studied and appropriate steps will be taken immediately to avoid similar problems in the future.

If you feel you are entitled to a refund, please notify us directly instead of contacting your credit card company. We can not offer a refund if you first make a claim directly with your credit card company.

becky pharmacy will only provide a refund for complaints received within 60 days from the date of the shipment.

Standard International Shipping (SIS) Rate

•$ 30 (7-14 days) Worldwide delivery

Total time for delivery is based on the amount of time it takes to get payment authorization, order processing, and the transit time from the carrier. You will receive an email once the order has been shipped to you. From the moment that you receive the email notifying you that your order has been shipped, the shipping time officially begins.

Express Shipping :

$60 (3-4 days) Worldwide delivery.

Total time for delivery is based on the amount of time it takes to get payment authorization, order processing, and the transit time from the carrier. You will receive an email once the order has been shipped to you. From the moment that you receive the email notifying you that your order has been shipped, the shipping time officially begins. Due to Express service, All Express orders shipped on urgent basis.

Why does becky Pharmacy not require a prescription?

becky pharmacy Pharmacy ships from a jurisdiction that does not require a prescription. All medications are genuine and approved for sale in the jurisdiction.

Which countries do you ship ?

We ship to US, Canada, Australia, UK, NZ, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, Korea, and across the world.

