Global gasoline direct injection market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.45% in the forecast period of 2019–2026. Gasoline direct injection or petrol direct injection is a type of a fuel injection which is usually used to spray gasoline into the combustion box. Fuel injectors, electronic control units, sensors etc. are some of the common type of GDI components. They help the engine to produce more power without using more fuel and also improve the combustion power and efficiency. Increasing demand for hybrid vehicles among population is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gasoline direct injection market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Stanadyne, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, Continental AG, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., Keihin Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Jebsen & Co. Ltd, TI Fluid Systems, Delphi Technologies, Innospec.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market Segmentation:

Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market Segmented By Component (Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors, Electronic Control Units, Others), Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV, Pick Up Truck, Coupe), Hybrid Vehicle (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Engine Type (I3, I4, V6, V8, Others), Support Technology (Gasoline Turbocharger, GPF), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising trend of engine downsizing will drive the market growth

Affordability of gasoline direct injection technology as compared to diesel direct injection drive the market

Strict government rules and regulation related to emission will also propel market

Rising preference for low emission vehicle will also drive the market

Market Restraints:

High price of gasoline direct injection engines will also restrain the market

Increasing particulate emission will also hamper the market growth

Presence of high carbon deposits will also hamper the market

