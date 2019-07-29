Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2026

Peanut powder contains sufficient amount of protein, vitamin E & niacin, fiber, and manganese, which makes it nutritional plant-based protein supplement. Peanut powder is made by pressing peanuts and it is free from natural oil.

Some of the major companies operating in the global drinkable peanut powder market are Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, J.M. Smucker Company, Santa Cruz Organic, Bell Research Companies, Inc., Peanut Butter & Co., Sukrin Ltd., Protein Plus, LLC, and Nutrinity Foundation.

Advances offered by drinkable peanut powder such as nutritional value and high protein supplement are driving the global drinkable peanut powder market. For instance, the protein fat ratio in peanut powder is (6gm protein: 1.5gm fat) along with fiber. 15gm of peanut powder contains 8gm of protein and 70 calories.

Peanuts powder used in nutritional snack-food and confectionery product to improve its nutrition. Peanuts contain high protein (34gm/100gm) as compare to dairy products (1.6gm/100gm), eggs (13gm/100gm), and meat (26gm/100gm), which makes peanut a healthy nutritional snack food and helps to improve nutritional value of protein powder. Peanut with Coenzyme Q10 helps to enhanced working capacity of heart.

The global drinkable peanut powder market was valued at US$ 505.19 million in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.91% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period to reach US$ 728.87 million by 2025.

The major growth driver for drinkable peanut powder market is demand for food processing across the globe owing to increasing drinkable peanut powder demand. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food processing industry in Japan was valued at US$ 216.1 billion in 2016. As peanut powder contains functional compounds such as protein, fiber and antioxidant that are used as a functional ingredient in food processing industry.

Peanut powder shakes segment held significant market share of drinkable peanut powder market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit positive growth during the forecast period. This is owing to shakes being one of the easiest and convenient ways to increase protein intake, which helps to support muscle growth and other body functions such as tissue repairing and building. Furthermore, people also prefer shakes over other energy drinks.

Supermarket segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the peanut powder market. This is due to availability of varieties and flavors in these channels. For example, peanut powder is available in flavours such as chocolate, honey, unsweetened and banana. Major retailers around the globe focus on unique marketing activities to increase product sales. For example, Big Bazar, a major retailer in India, celebrated National Nutritional Week in 2016. This program showcased ready-to-drink and ready-to-food products in its stores across the country.

