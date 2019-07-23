Microgrid Market Size Expanding at Over 12% CAGR through to 2025

The global Microgrid Market size is approximately $20 billion as of 2018 and its value is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The analyst of the report foresees increasing governmental efforts on harnessing and promoting renewable energy concepts, radical expansion of commercial infrastructure across urban parts of the emerging economies, and technological advancements that are now gaining the confidence of end users as the three key factors augmenting the demand in the global microgrid market.

This report covers Microgrid Market Size by Grid Type and applications, Microgrid market share by top 5 companies and also the market share by start-ups during the forecast period. It also highlights the prosperity of the microgrid market in the healthcare industry, wherein the consistent power supply is paramount. The industry feeds non-stop demand for lights, heating and cooling, hot water and steam for equipment sterilization, and refrigeration for temperature-sensitive medications. The IndustryARC report projects the healthcare end-use segment of the global microgrid market to increment at an above-average CAGR of 14% during the aforementioned forecast period. Geographically, Americas has been noted as the most profitable region, generating approximately 36% of the global demand as of 2018.

Microgrid Market Product Analysis:

To provide a suitable climate for the future generation after decades of ill-usage of fossil fuel resources and thereby leading to the rise in global temperature has encouraged countries to come together and adopt measures to protect the environment. Encouraging carbon-free electricity usage in transportation and industries will be a promising step to create pollution free and clean environment.

Microgrid comprises interconnected loads and distributed energy resources (DERs) within electrical boundaries. It plays a prominent role in rural electrification. Reliable microgrids are extensively used in hospitals and data centers due to their high-quality power supply. Distributed generators such as diesel engines, microturbines, and fuel cells improve the resilience of microgrid which empowers renewable electricity and helpful in decreasing greenhouse emissions. Microgrid integration with renewable energy resources provides an uninterruptable power supply which is an effective way to meet the increasing energy demand. Microgrids comprises of photovoltaics, wind turbines, a battery energy storage system (BESS), and two diesel generators. Grid-connected and islanded modes are the two operational modes that optimize the microgrid operation in a highly digital modern world.

Microgrid Market – Companies Latest Developments:

ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric, Siemens AG, Exelon Corporation, Honeywell Corporation, Homer Energy, S&C Electric, Schneider Electric, and Power Analytics are some of the major original equipment manufacturers operating in the Microgrid ecosystem.

In February 2019, an agreement was announced between ABB Ltd and SUSI Partners AG. SUSI provided a fund amount of $113 million to enhance the storage and microgrid activity in power and automation. This partnership mainly targeted to support and finance the energy evolution with their individual capabilities, and get ahead of the curve in the global microgrid market.

In April 2018, ABB Ltd provided a microgrid solution to support a gas-fired power station. This innovative plug and play microgrid solution increases the energy efficiency, reduces the environmental impact, optimizes and automate the operations involved in the process

In March 2018, the collaboration of Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU) with industrial partners namely General Electric aimed to focus on rural electrification and crave a niche in the microgrid market. As a part of it, Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator Singapore (REIDS) microgrid pilot project was proposed by NTU to alter the lines of millions of people in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). More than 125 million people in ASEAN don’t have access to reliable energy services in addition to this 25,000 islands are dependent on diesel to power their homes and businesses. GE’s microgrid controller technology plays a vital role in enabling the power by handling various DERs, and loads.

The microgrid is an imperative solution for a clean energy future, which uses cheapest sources namely renewable energy sources to produce electricity. Enormous applications of a microgrid for effective power generation coupled with rising demand from the healthcare sector is estimated to fuel the growth of the microgrid market in the near future.

