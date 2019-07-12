Steel Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sector. The global steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $68.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.

In this market, different types of steel pipe such as carbon steel, stainless steel, and others are used as material. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that carbon steel pipe is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for carbon steel pipes due to growth in oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries. Lucintel projects that by material, stainless steel pipe will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because stainless steel offers high tensile strength, pressure resistance, and corrosion resistance.

Within the global steel pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to rising oil and gas exploration, which also leads to more pipes needed for production, transportation, and distribution infrastructure of oil and gas.

North America will remain the largest region due to increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the steel pipe industry include the increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe by using dopeless technology and increasing use of multilayer pipes for strength and durability. Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Chelpipe, Tata Steel and others are among the major steel pipe manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global steel pipe market by product, end use, material, diameter, pressure ratings, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Steel Pipe Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global steel pipe market by product, end use, material, diameter, pressure ratings, and region as follows:

By End Use [Value ($Billion) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Oil and Gas

• Automotive

• Potable Water

• Wastewater

• Power Generation

• Others

By Product [Value ($Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Seamless Pipe

• Welded Pipe

By Material [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Carbon Steel Pipe

• Stainless Steel Pipe

• Others

By Diameter [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Small Diameter Pipes

• Large Diameter Pipes

By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

• 0-300 psi

• >300-1000 psi

• >1000-3000 psi

• 3000 and Above psi

By Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

