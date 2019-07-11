Veterinary CT Scanner Market worth at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2022

The veterinary CT scanner market is expected to reach USD 173.7 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 122.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The Research report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the Veterinary CT Scanner Market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

The growth of the global veterinary CT scanners market during the forecast period is mainly driven by the increase in animal healthcare spending and growing pet insurance purchase, the growing companion animal population, increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed regions, and launch of advanced, innovative CT scanners.

The Major Players Opearting in the Veterinary CT Scanner Market:

Key players in the Veterinary CT Scanner Market include GE Healthcare (US), Canon, Inc. (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation) (Japan), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (NeuroLogica Corporation) (South Korea), Epica Medical Innovation (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Animage, LLC (US), GIN ApS (Denmark), QR s.r.l. (Italy), and 4DDI (US).

GE Healthcare was the leading player in the global Veterinary CT Scanner Market.

It has its major focus on strengthening its presence in emerging markets such as China and other Asia Pacific and African countries for long-term growth. To increase its presence in emerging markets, the company is focusing on strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations with academic institutes to conduct various training and education programs for healthcare professionals. For instance, in 2016, GE Healthcare and Tata Trusts (India) partnered to train 10,000 youths in various technical areas of healthcare over a three-year period. The GE Healthcare Education Institute (GE HCI) will design, develop, and execute the courses in India.

Geographical Detailed Analysis for Veterinary CT Scanner Market:

North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary CT scanner market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals, the growing pet insurance industry, and rising veterinary healthcare expenditure in the region.

