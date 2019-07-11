IoT Fleet Management Market Size, Share, Forecast Report – 2021

The IoT fleet management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.26% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 8.28 billion by 2021. With the growing number of fleet vehicles, increased maintenance cost, and volatile fuel prices across the globe, there is an increased concern for fleet companies to achieve high operational efficiency with reduced cost. According to a research study conducted by Argonne National Laboratory in 2015, approximately 1 billion gallons of fuel was wasted because of excessive truck idling, which cost around USD 3 billion yearly.

Download our free PDF Brochure and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246122062

Increasing global fleet vehicle sizes and rising need for improved operational efficiency and reduced maintenance cost is expected to spur the growth of Market

With the growing number of fleet vehicles, the increasing road freight traffic, and environmental pollution level all over the world, it becomes a challenge for the fleet owners to keep watch of their fleets. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) statistics, the sales of commercial vehicles had experienced significant growth of approximately 20% during the period of 2011–2016 worldwide. Also, as per the same OICA publication, global vehicle parc increased from 1.02 billion units in 2010 to 1.24 billion units in 2015.

Request for free Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246122062

Target Audience

• Fleet management solution providers

• Software developers and providers

• Telecommunication service providers

• Fleet operators

• Transportation authorities

• Mass transit authorities

• Legal and regulatory authorities

The device management platform is expected to dominate the mentioned market. It is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the review period. It enables device authentication, remote access, monitoring, and troubleshooting and offers security features against hacking and malware attacks. The OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect 1.0 are the authorization models that enhance the device authentication that works with IoT server. Also, the increased use of personalized devices such as smartphones and tablets will boost the market for device management platform in IoT fleet.

Request for sample:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=246122062

Critical Questions:

• What is the percentage contribution of the following segments to the IoT fleet management platform market? What are the key factors that would drive the growth of the market segments during the next five years?

• The study indicates that routing management and vehicle maintenance are expected to dominate the Mentioned market, by solutions. What are the key factors that would drive these market segments during the next five years?

Some of major players in the IoT fleet management market include AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Omnitracs (U.S.), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and Telefonica S.A. (Spain).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients.

Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441