Instant Beverage Premix Market Research Report Forecast to 2022

The instant beverage premix market size was valued at $66,977 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach $99,193 million by 2022. Instant beverage premixes are easily prepared drinks, which boost metabolism, enhance functionality, and provide healthy hydration. Instant beverage premix market analysis is primarily segmented into product type including instant coffee, instant milk, instant tea, and instant health drinks and soups. Growth in health awareness and increase in concern over obesity drives the market for instant beverage premix market demand.

It the Instant beverage premix market, the premixes are available in the form of powder, paste, and granules, which contain cocoa, edible acids, vitamins, vegetable extracts, fruit powders, and aromatizing agents. Moreover, these instant beverage premixes are generally mixed with water or milk. Some of the major benefits of instant beverage premixes are, they enhance brain functionality, boosts metabolism, and provides healthy hydration. These benefits of drinks prepared by instant beverage premixes have increased their adoption rate. In the market, the beverages are available as premixes-mixed drinks, whereas others are available in the form of powdered beverages, such as sugar-based and sugar free forms.

At present, instant coffee premix has witnessed higher demand potential. This segment has a high rate of adoption in the global instant beverage premix market due to its appealing taste and aromatizing aroma. Instant tea premix is the next segment, which generates the highest revenue and is expected to register a higher growth rate in the coming years. Green tea offers various health benefits to consumers such as weight loss and also helps regulate glucose levels in the body. Increase in adoption of instant premixes in the corporate sector makes the instant beverage premix segment as one of the lucrative targets for investment. Instant health drinks such as protein shakes is a major attractive sector, as people are becoming more health cautious. These are the key dynamics affecting instant beverages premix market.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 of the global instant beverages premix market, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Exhaustive analysis predicts the applications that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors highlights the competitive scenario across the geographies

An in-depth analysis of current research and developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that interpret the market behavior

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which portrays the competitive outlook

Key Instant Beverage Premix Market Segments :

Global instant beverages market is segmented as:

By Product Type

Instant Coffee

Instant Tea

Instant Milk

Instant Health Drinks

Soups

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Ito En Ltd

The Republic of Tea Inc

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd

The Coca-Cola Co

Monster Beverage Co

Keurig Green Mountain Inc

Dunkin Brands Group Inc

Starbucks Corp

PepsiCo Inc

Ajinomoto General Foods Inc

