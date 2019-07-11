Image Sensors Market Gaining Traction from Advantageous CMOS Technology

Image sensors market size was around $15 billion to $17 billion in 2018, and its value is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% to 9% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The information is revealed in a new business intelligence report from IndustryARC, titled “Image Sensors Market: By Technology (CMOS, CCD); By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Security and Surveillance) & By Geography – Forecast (2019 – 2025).” Mobile application segment holds the major share in the image sensors market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period 2019-2025, as highlighted by the analyst of the report. On the basis of geographical image sensors market analysis provided in the IndustryARC market research report, Asia-Pacific generated the largest share of demand around 35% among all regions in 2018.

Modern era of intelligent imaging applications are encouraging the OEM’s to improve the imaging capabilities which transform the smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and security systems to see the world. Increasing demand for enhanced image quality requirements are leading to more innovations in the image sensors. For instance, CMOS active pixel image sensor (CIS) replaced semiconductor charge-coupled devices (CCD) in order to satisfy superior image quality. Image sensor is also known as an imager which senses and conveys information used to make an image. These are widely used in electronic imaging devices such as digital cameras, medical imaging equipment, camera modules, night vision equipment, and thermal imaging devices.

Sony Coropration, Samsung, Omnivision, On Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Panasonic Corporation, Canon, SK Hynix, Galaxycore, Hamamatsu, Pixelplus, ams AG, Sharp are some of the key players operating in the image sensors market.

Image sensors plays a promising role in the electronic imaging devices to provide high sensitivity and low noise image. Today’s electronic world is dominating with mobile applications and inspiring OEM’s to invest more in image sensors market through 2019 to 2025.