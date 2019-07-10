Residential Washing Machine Market Competitive Dynamics 2017 | Manufacturing by Recent Trends, Revenue & Sustainable Growth Strategy Over 2023

Residential washing machine market was valued at $36,648 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $53,193 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. The fully automatic residential washing machine accounted for more than 58% of the global market in 2016.

Washing machine is a home appliance used for the laundry purpose. Economic growth in advanced and developing countries has favored the growth of the washing machine market. The use of a washing machine helps to save time and energy required to wash laundry. Product innovations have led to the development of advanced washing machines that increase comfort level and convenience for customers. Some features of advanced washing machines include efficient use of water and electricity. Furthermore, development of rural household by government in regions such as Asia-Pacificis anticipated to increase the demand for these machines.

By product, the global residential washing machine market is divided into fully automatic, semi-automatic, and dryer. The fully automatic residential washing machine is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the analysis period, owing to growth in urbanization and its user-friendliness feature.

Key Findings of the Residential Washing Machine Market:

The fully automatic residential washing machine is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The semi-automatic and dryer segments are anticipated to grow at a 5.3% and 5.0% respectively, in terms of value.

LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value.

The between 6 and 8 kg machine capacity residential washing machine is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value.

The below 6 kg and 8 kg & above segments are anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 5.2% and 5.0% respectively, in terms of value.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for more than 73% of the global residential washing machine industry, in terms of value. This is due decline in the prices of the residential washing machine and rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to increase in the purchasing power of the consumer, thereby increasing the

The major companies profiled in this report are Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Miele and Cie. KG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and GE Appliances (U.S.).

