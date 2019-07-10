Petroleum Coke Market With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2023

The Petroleum Coke Market was valued at $16,680 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $29,648 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent consumers of petroleum coke, accounting for more than half of the total market in 2016.

Petroleum coke is the by-product of crude of refining process. Different grades of petroleum coke are manufactured by changing the coking operation temperature, coking time, and raw material. Petroleum coke is of two types, fuel grade and calcined grade, which differ in their physical properties and sulfur content. It is used as a source of energy in various industries such as power, steel, cement, and others. In addition, it is used in the metallurgical industry for the manufacture of anodes for electric arc furnaces.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for approximately three-fourths share of the total petroleum market, and are expected to dominate, specifically in China, India, and other developing countries. Development of the metal processing sector is the major reason for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

The major Key players Are:

Essar Oil

Chevron Corporation

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

ExxonMobil

British Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

Reliance Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Trammo, Inc.

The global petroleum coke market is driven by growth in demand for cleaner fuels for various purposes such as power and electricity generation. In addition, demand for petroleum coke is expected to increase due to rise in demand for energy sources and development of aluminum & steel industries, thus fueling the growth of market in the near future. . However, adverse effects of petroleum coke on human health due to high sulfur content hampers the market growth. The global petroleum coke market is characterized by presence of well-established market players, which is anticipated to pose as a barrier for new entrants.

The fuel grade petroleum coke segment is expected to dominate the global petroleum coke market during the forecast period. Calcined grade petroleum coke is used on a large scale in metallurgical industry, and is expected to retain its position in the market.

Aluminum & other metals and cement segments cumulatively dominated the global petroleum coke market with more than two-thirds share, in terms of volume, in 2016. The aluminum & other metals segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

