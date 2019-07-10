Hilton Honors releases new study that explores travel motivations and aspirations of APAC travelers Indian travelers standout as adventurous seekers

Eighty-eight percent of travelers based in Asia Pacific feel their ‘love of travel is a huge part of how they define themselves’, with three in four aspiring to be a ‘travel expert in their social circle’, reveals a recent study by Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program of global travel and hospitality brand Hilton. The research, surveying 2,300 avid travelers aged between 20-45 in 11 Asia Pacific countries and segmented by life stage, explored the travel motivations, aspirations and expectations of the region’s most active travelers.

“Travel is a deep passion for most travelers in Asia Pacific,” said Sarah Somerville, Senior Director, Customer Engagement, Loyalty and Partnerships, Asia Pacific at Hilton. “It gives them a real sense of pride and has become a core part of how they define themselves. Today’s travelers want to live like locals, feel inspired by the places they visit and experience a transformative journey that is wholly their own. They also embrace the role technology can play, not only in making their travel experience more efficient, but also in enhancing the planning stage through the use of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.”