Natural taste enhancers and modifiers Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2029

Natural taste enhancers and modifiers are ingredients derived from natural sources that enhance the savoury aspects of food. In a competition-driven flavour industry, natural taste enhancers and modifiers play the role of not only flavouring agents but also of bulking agents. Their role becomes more important when these ingredients have to meet the criteria for thermostability, cost-effectiveness and maintain the shelf-life aspects during the manufacturing process. Hence, the research and development are one of the most focused aspects of the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market. Natural taste enhancers and modifiers are also used to improve the palatability of medical food, which otherwise lacks savoury characteristics. Amongst the health conscious demo graph, the demand for clean-label ingredients, obesity, and other health issues are the major factors propelling the market growth for natural taste enhancers and modifiers.

Consumer demand for ‘kitchen-cupboard’ ingredients has led to the development of natural taste enhancers and modifiers

The need for natural taste enhancers and modifiers can be studied through multiple facets of the health trends in the food industry. Some of the key trends include demand for low-sodium diet, low-fat diet, and sugar-free diet, clean-label ingredients and meat alternatives. These are the major factors propelling the growth for the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market. Apart from these factors, the development and prominence of umami-like flavours, which impart a meaty flavour, is also one of the major factor propelling the growth of natural taste enhancers and modifiers market. Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is one of the most commonly used flavour enhancers in the food industry. But since it is a synthetically derived ingredient, the market has been retarded due to the negative reviews from consumers. Natural taste enhancers and modifiers have emerged as an excellent clean-label replacement ingredient for MSG.

The natural taste enhancers and modifiers are in the growth phase and must overcome hurdles mainly in the area of manufacturing processes. The most challenging aspects are that natural taste enhancers and modifiers may affect other characteristics of the product such as alter the texture profiles of the finished product. In developed regions, affordability of these manufacturing technologies is also low, stunting the growth of the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market.

Global Natural taste enhancers and modifiers Market: Segmentation:

The global natural taste enhancers and modifiers market is segmented on the basis of function, source and end use.

On the basis of function, the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market is segmented into-

Sweetness Enhancers

Mouthfeel enhancers

Meat Enhancers

Others

On the basis of source, the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market is segmented into-

Plant-based

Microbial

On the basis of end use, the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market is segmented into-

Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Dairy Products

Meat Processing

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Premixes

Others

Natural taste enhancers and modifiers Market: Regional Analysis

Due to more demand in the developed regions for natural taste enhancers and modifiers, the production also remains concentrated in these regions. The trend is slowly picking up in developing regions, however, the market is still in the introductory phase. Innovation and technology are at its peak in the Japanese natural taste enhancers and modifiers market. In a country like India, popular products containing MSG are facing a backlash over the safety of the consumable. Such negative speculation around chemical ingredients is definitely a gain for the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market in the developing region.

Natural taste enhancers and modifiers Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the natural taste enhancers and modifiers market are:

Firmenich SA

Wixon, Inc.

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Sai Chempartners India Pvt. Ltd.

Givaudan

Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Prosol Spa

Brisan Group