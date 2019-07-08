Mobius Book Review: “The Liebold Protocol: A Mattie McGary and Winston Churchill 1930s Adventure” Written by Michael McMenamin and Kathleen McMenamin

“Fast-paced historical thriller with a strong female lead.” Reviewed by Kirsten from Mobius.

Shaker Heights, OH, USA — In another stunning Mattie McGary and Winston Churchill 1930s adventure novel, The Liebold Protocol, the McMenamins follow Mattie as she investigates and uncovers the details to a secret plot. This plot, facilitated by a German-American agent working for Henry Ford, saw Britain and Germany join forces during the Great War to keep the war going and profits flowing. Forced to once again travel to Nazi Germany in the summer of 1934 to further investigate this conspiracy, Mattie finds herself in the middle of a socialist ‘second revolution’ initiated by the SA Brown Shirts of Ernst Rohm. Hitler’s subsequent plan is to have the senior leadership of the Brown Shirts assassinated in a historical event known as ‘The Night of the Long Knives’. Mattie quickly finds her life in danger as her nemesis, Reinhard Heydrich, who is in charge of ‘The Night of the Long Knives’, has secretly added her name to the list of targets. Additionally, Henry Ford’s agent is eager to stop her from revealing the treasonous plot between Britain and the enemy by any means necessary.

Extremely well-researched and intriguing to the last page, The Liebold Protocol is a historical masterpiece that entices the reader to engage with the events of WWII Europe in a new way. While the alternating story line can be a little jarring at times, the novel’s organization allows the reader to follow the story from the point-of-views of various historical figures, including Adolf Hitler himself. The McMenamins find an incredible way to bring historical figures to life, making them seem as though they could be one of your friends or acquaintances. In addition to this feat, they once again present a strong, take-no-nonsense female heroine in Mattie McGary, a powerful nod to the women’s rights movements and leaders of the 1930s.

The Liebold Protocol is a captivating historical thriller that brings pre-WWII Europe to life.

Michael McMenamin is the co-author with his son Patrick of the first five award winning 1930s era historical novels featuring Winston Churchill and his fictional Scottish goddaughter, the adventure-seeking Hearst photojournalist Mattie McGary. The first five novels in the series-The DeValera Deception, The Parsifal Pursuit, The Gemini Agenda, The Berghof Betrayal and The Silver Mosaic-received a total of 15 literary awards. He is currently at work with his daughter Kathleen McMenamin on the eighth Mattie + Winston historical adventure, The Prussian Memorandum.

Kathleen McMenamin, the other half of the father-daughter writing team, has been editing her father’s writing for longer than she cares to remember. She is the co-author with her father of the 2018 novella, Appointment in Prague, A Mattie McGary + Winston Churchill World War II Adventure. She also is the co-author with her sister Kelly of the critically acclaimed Organize Your Way: Simple Strategies for Every Personality [Sterling, 2017]. The two sisters are professional organizers, personality-type experts and the founders of PixiesDidIt!

