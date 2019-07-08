Global Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Food Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The economic, social, and demographic scenario of the world is changing, which is exerting pressure on food supply. These changes in the world have posed new challenges for food manufacturers and consumers. Non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods are the organic and natural counterpart of GMO foods. As opposed to GMO foods, Non-GMO foods are derived from organisms that are not modified at the molecular level. The Non-GMO foods are supposed to be healthier than their GMO counterparts.

The growing demand for natural and organic foods is majorly driving the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) food market. The trend of growing consumer preference for organic foods is prevalent in Europe and North America. Moreover, the increasing health consciousness among the population is expanding the growth of the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) food market. The increasing young population is very much conscious about their health and fitness, thus they prefer eating healthy and nutritious food. Furthermore, the genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods cause health issues such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, organ damage, and infertility, which in turn, supports the growth of the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods market. However, stringent regulations associated with the cultivation and production of the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods are the major restraining factor for the growth of the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) food market. Nevertheless, increasing innovations in the packaging to maintain the quality of the food is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) food market.

Based on the region, North America generated the highest revenue for the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) food, dominating the global market. The largest share of the North America market attributed to the higher consumption and high preference for organic and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the higher spending capacity of the consumers is expected to boost the growth of the non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) food market in this region.