Dunnage Air Bags Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017-2027

The packaging industry has shown fabulous growth due to rapid industrialization and has positively impacted logistic and shipping market across the globe. From few decades there has been a tremendous growth in logistics and transportation, and this trend is expected to grow shortly. All these logistics and shipping carry valuable cargos which are needed to be protected from breakage while transiting. Dunnage air bags offer protective packaging to cargo during transit. Dunnage air bags are used for protecting the cargo which is needed to be transit safely to the destination. Dunnage air bags are kept between the cargos so that the load won’t fall and break when they are being transported. Dunnage air bags market has shown an augmentation on the backdrop of logistics and shipping market and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Dunnage air bags are lighter and robust so can be used for supporting large cargos.

Global Dunnage Air Bags – Market Dynamics: The increase in the logistics and shipping market showed a need for dunnage air bags for protecting the cargo and shown a remarkable growth over the forecast period 2017-2025. The preference for dunnage air bags is high and is anticipated to grow due to characteristics such as high durability, increased cost efficiency, reduced efforts in handling, enhance protection of shipments and light weight. Nowadays there is a greater awareness among consumers regarding the products they use and their impact on the environment. In recent years there are no concerns regarding the transportation, but the only concern the transporter company is experiencing are for the safety transport of their cargo. As a result of these key drivers, the market for dunnage air bags showed the growth over the forecast period. But on contrast, dunnage air bags showed the restraints regarding the poor resistance to damage in case of sharp pointed objects.

Global Dunnage Air Bags – Key players: Few of the key players in the dunnage air bags market are Cordstrap B.V., Green Label Packaging, Litco International, Inc., Tyoga Container Co Inc, Cejipac Sdn. Bhd., Southern Bracing Systems Enterprises, LLC, Bulk-Pack Inc., Southern Packaging, Lp, Buffers USA Inc., Packbest Air Packaging Co., Ltd., Special Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Parimet Safepak (Shenzhen) Company Limited, etc.

