Recent developments
RPM International company productions and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets all over the world. Its Industrial segment offers coatings, waterproofing, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, sealants, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems, etc.
October 2017: RPM International Inc. publicized that its USL Group had to get Ekspan Holdings Limited, a supplier of movement control products and services for bridges and main structures in the antimicrobial Coating industry.
Market Overview
Market Data Forecast published a report named as Antimicrobial Coatings Market. Antimicrobial Coatings Market worth was USD 2.99 billion in 2018, and it was estimated to reach a CAGR of 12.1%, to reach USD 5.29 billion by 2023.
Report segmented by
By Type:
Copper
Silver
Polymer
Others
By Application:
Healthcare
Building and Construction
Indoor Home Appliances
Mold Remediation
Food and Beverages
Textiles
Cosmetics
Increasing demand for antimicrobial clothing growing the application of coating and additives in plastic packaging rising medical application coatings market are the main driving aspects of antimicrobial coatings market.
Geographical Segmentation:
Based on geography, the market divided under many countries, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America has the most significant share of the antimicrobial coatings market
Key market players
AkzoNobel
Dow Chemical Company
Sherwin Williams
BASF SE
Axalta Coating Systems
RPM International
Lonza Group
Royal DSM
I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
Nippon Paint Company
Diamond Vogel
The Scope of the report:
The report offers a comprehensive examination of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in influencing the market dynamics and trends discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level had assessed, and the prospects with huge growth potential identified and debated.
