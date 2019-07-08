Recent developments

RPM International company productions and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets all over the world. Its Industrial segment offers coatings, waterproofing, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, sealants, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems, etc.

October 2017: RPM International Inc. publicized that its USL Group had to get Ekspan Holdings Limited, a supplier of movement control products and services for bridges and main structures in the antimicrobial Coating industry.

Market Overview

Market Data Forecast published a report named as Antimicrobial Coatings Market. Antimicrobial Coatings Market worth was USD 2.99 billion in 2018, and it was estimated to reach a CAGR of 12.1%, to reach USD 5.29 billion by 2023.

Report segmented by

By Type:

Copper

Silver

Polymer

Others

By Application:

Healthcare

Building and Construction

Indoor Home Appliances

Mold Remediation

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Cosmetics

Increasing demand for antimicrobial clothing growing the application of coating and additives in plastic packaging rising medical application coatings market are the main driving aspects of antimicrobial coatings market.

Geographical Segmentation:

Based on geography, the market divided under many countries, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America has the most significant share of the antimicrobial coatings market

Key market players

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

Sherwin Williams

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems

RPM International

Lonza Group

Royal DSM

I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Nippon Paint Company

Diamond Vogel

The Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive examination of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in influencing the market dynamics and trends discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level had assessed, and the prospects with huge growth potential identified and debated.

