Want to be an Edupreneur? Join as a Tutor Partner with WizKlub in Bangalore

GharSeNaukri.com, in association with WizKlub, has come up with an excellent entrepreneurship opportunity for educated women, based in Bangalore. For all women in the city, who has an entrepreneurial bent of mind and who are fond of teaching can take up an interesting work from home opportunity as an Edupreneur. You can be both an educationist and an entrepreneur by joining hands with WizKlub, the name associated with imparting HOTS (high order thinking skills) in the education system of the country. The company is presently based in Bangalore, with more than 200 centers all across the city and is soon going to cover all states and cities of the country. WizKlub is a next-gen edTech company that has combined technology with research in cognitive learning to empower k-8 kids with skills required to succeed in the coming decade. At present, the company is looking for tutor partners for Bangalore only.

Job role

For graduate and post-graduate women, if you are fond of teaching, here is a chance for you to ignite the minds of young children in the age group of 6 to 13 years. It’s one of a kind education program through technology. Develop the thinking minds of the young ones through Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS). The WizKlub HOTS program is scientifically designed for holistic development of kids by efficient use of Reasoning, Comprehension, Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. The program is available on a tablet, making the course more interesting, simple and easy.

Join WizKlub Education Center as a Tutor Partner and start educating the children either at your home or any club house nearby.

Benefits of being an Edupreneur with WizKlub

• You get an opportunity to own a futuristic WizKlub Education Centre at home or club-house

• All training and counseling skills will be provided to the selected candidates

• Centre activation leading to enrolments at the center

• Complete support as and when required

• Your compensation can be up to ₹40,000 per month based on the number of students at your center.

• The most important benefit is that there is NO upfront FRANCHISE FEE to own your WizKlub Education Center.

Be an Edupreneur or a Tutor Partner, own the WizKlub Education Center and work with kids to make a real difference to the future.

To apply for this position, kindly check Wizklub – Tutor Partner

