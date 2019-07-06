Inhale Calm Is Now Inhale Vapes

July 1, 2019, Inhale Calm(http://inhalecalm.com) – One of the biggest online calming herbs and Vitamin B12 vape sellers now becomes Inhale Vapes (https://inhalevapes.co/).

The reason which led to this change in name is due to the company increasing their range of products, with the introduction of a series of new fruit flavours for their Inhale Calm vapes, as well as, launching a women’s vape called VapeBabe which is specifically formulated to assist with womens general wellbeing, hormone balance, energy and mood regulation. The company are also launching a Clean Energy vape with guarana, ginseng, green tea and vitamin B12 which provides a natural energy lift. Inhale Vapes was founded at the start of 2019 and has quickly gained recognition as one of the market leaders in the natural, herbal and vitamin vape industry.

The company focuses on producing vapes which help the user inhale vitamin B12 proportionately. The product is made up of a blend of the finest herbs known to act as a natural calming agent, with the added vitamin B12 to help regulate mood, energy production and prevent fatigue. People are enjoying the benefits of these natural vapes as it provides a calming sensation to the body and mind and its a cleaner, safer alternative to nicotine vapes or smoking. People suffering from anxiety are using the vape to help alleviate some of their symptoms, with the natural calming herbs helping people to feel more grounded and relaxed. A number of customers using the vape are anaemic, meaning they are B12 deficient and they are using the vapes as a substitute for B12 pill and shots as the body is able to absorb vitamin B12 through inhalation much more effectively than pills because the B12 is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. The B12 vape is ready to be used straight out of the box, it is pre-filled with a blend of B12 and herbal tea e-liquid, with a fully charged battery that runs out once the eliquid is empty. You can expect 200 + breaths in each vape; sticking to the correct dosages the vape can last up to 3 weeks.

How does the product work?

The product comprises a blend of natural herbs lavender, passionflower, chamomile, peppermint, eucalyptus, jasmine and vitamin B12. Using the vitamin b12 vapes provides the user with an instant experience of relaxation while staying grounded and at the same time clears the mind, making it easy to feel present. Vitamin B12 has many benefits on a person’s well being as it prevents fatigue, irregular patterns of mood and assists in energy production.

Inhale Vapes has recently introduced a lot more flavors in their product list. The flavours they offer at present are blueberry, strawberry, watermelon, peppermint, etc. Their website has a wide range of products which are offered at competitive prices. You may also choose to buy their customizable mixed 4 pack for $64.99. They have launched a special Angry Dad addition of watermelon flavor which can be pre-ordered and VapeBabe – Balance is their latest release at $22.99. Their Clean Energy vape with guarana, ginseng, green tea and vitamin B12 will be prices at $24.99.

