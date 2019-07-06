GPS Tracking For Transportation

Go the extra mile with the increased fuel economy and improved fleet efficiency you’ll gain from Trans Global Geomatics’s GPS tracking solution for the transportation industry, while at the same time lowering risks and bettering regulatory compliance.

Manage vehicle/fleet, non-vehicle and/or supply chain assets with TGGS’s precision LBS solution for transportation. Easily increase billable miles and reduce fuel, maintenance, and other operating costs. TGGS’s precision LBS solution for transportation meets regulatory requirements and improves the overall safety and productivity of your mobile transportation assets with consolidated data access—in real-time. Go the extra mile with accurate asset location and status from TGGS’s precision LBS solution for transportation.

Features include:

Historical and Real-Time Tracking: Our GPS Solution not only gives you real-time tracking capabilities but also lets you view a complete history of all tracking sessions recorded over time. This allows you to accurately develop trends, track long-term driver performance, and more.

Alerts and Notification Delivery: Your drivers, employees and/or VIPs will rest assured knowing they are safe and secure under your watch. At the press of a panic button, instant alerts on the trucking fleet management software platform, immediately notify you, keeping you well-informed.

Complete Report Suite: Our GPS Backend has a robust reporting framework providing access to a wealth of data for streamlined operations and critical information gathering including driver safety, vehicle utilization and more.

Geofencing without Limits: Spatial fences allow you to confine objects to a prescribed geographic region. Alerts can be sent upon entering and/or leaving the fenced zone as well as in the event of delayed vehicle or asset. An unlimited number of geofences can be assigned in our trucking fleet management software.

Data Security: Designed with tough security features built in, our GPS Platform ensures that your private fleet/vehicle/asset data is kept secure at all times.

Language Support: Complete localization features open the door for you to track mobile assets anywhere in the world. Each user can track his or her own language.