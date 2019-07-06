– Composite Decking for Eco-friendly environment

Composite decking is extremely popular and has almost replaced timber in the global market. This is due to issues like maintenance, corrosion, slippery faced in wood. Composite decking is a combination of wood, plastic and other materials. As it is eco-friendly in nature, it is used in houses, commercial buildings, hotels, outdoor spaces, etc. Composite decking helps to prevent deforestation by replacing timber.

3 important and efficient composite decking products:

Co-Extrusion Decking

Co-Extrusion decking is a modern technology that exhibits better performance compared to wood decking. The outer shell is made of polymer that gives protection against fading. The polymer material also acts as a scratch-resistant. Composite decking looks realistic and attractive. The inner core is made from wood fiber and Polyethylene to enhance the material strength. Co-extrusion decks are not affected by foreign elements due to the presence of harmless adhesives.

3D Embosses Decking

3D Embossed decking generally comes in 3 colour variants; teak, ash grey, and walnut. The texture variation adds a natural and beautiful look to the end product. The surface finish of this decking is excellent and acts as a slip-resistant. 3mm wood grain depth is provided to ensure that the product gives realistic timber appearance and experience. The chances of surface lifting are very minimal and it is not risky.

WPC Timber Grain Composite

WPC Composite emits fewer greenhouse gases, which makes it a better option compared to timber. WPC is easily recyclable as it retains the properties of high polymer materials. WPC is mainly used for flooring purpose in residential and commercial buildings. WPC is customizable as per the needs and wants of the customer. It is easy to install and maintain. It can sustain extreme climatic conditions without any scratch, crack, and deformation.

