China Dairy & Soy Food Market by Size, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast 2023

Cheese (Dairy & Soy Food) Market in China – Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Cheese market in China.

Cheese – all natural and processed cheese including cheese slices, grated packets of cheese, cream cheese.

Cheese market in China registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.89% during the period 2013 to 2018 with a sales value of CNY 4,986.10 Million in 2018, an increase of 13.69% over 2017. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 17.46% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2018, when it increased by 13.69% over 2017.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2013-2018 and illustrative forecast to 2023 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Cheese and its variants Natural Cheese and Processed Cheese.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2015 to 2018 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to China’s Cheese (Dairy & Soy Food) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Cheese (Dairy & Soy Food) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2013 to 2023.

– Value and Volume terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2015-2018.

