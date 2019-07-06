Buy the Best Quality Gypsum Plater in Delhi

29th June 2019, Bikaner, Rajasthan: The company recently organized a press meet in the city which was attended by the top executives. They spoke in detail about the products they manufacture and supply in India and around the world.

“Trimurti Products by Kaya Maya Industries is one among the top companies that manufacture, supplies, exports, and distributes high-quality wall putty, gypsum plaster of paris, ready mix, etc. We work towards customer satisfaction and ensure that our products are reliable and preferred over other brands in the market.

Many of the contractors, builders, architects, interior designers trust and use our products as they are assured and confident that we supply only the best quality P.O.P, ready mix, acrylic distemper, cement primer, POP channel, POP Jali, etc. Our Trimurti Products are ISI and ISO 9001: 2008 Certified. We are national and international players in finishing materials and are known for our uncompromising attitude in offering the best to our clients.” Said one of the executives.

They sell gypsum in Delhi along with other products. It is a bag of one coat gypsum plaster that is better than the time taking and ecologically draining process of using sand cement plaster. This also saves on POP punning costs which is an added advantage. Here are some of the reasons why the gypsum plaster is preferred over the sand cement plaster.

• Faster Construction

o The gypsum plaster walls can be completed in 3 days and will be ready to be painted while the sand cement plaster requires 28 days of water curing and then needs a POP punning to smoothen the surface.

• Non Dependency on River Sand

o Gypsum plaster is a ready mix that needs only water to mix it into a smooth paste. The sand cement plaster requires sand which comes from mining the river base. Excessive river mining will have adverse ecological effects.

• Water Curing

o Sand cement plaster requires water curing for 28 days. Imagine the amount of water that would be used for curing huge constructions for almost a month. Using gypsum plaster will save water as it does not require curing.

• Cracks Due to Shrinkage

o Cracks appear in sand cement plaster as the mix dries. Gypsum plaster, on the other hand, does not create any such problems during or after the construction.

• Lighter Structure

o Gypsum plaster is less than half the thickness of the sand cement plaster. It reduces the load on structures while providing the necessary strength to it.