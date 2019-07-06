6 Essential Tips to Choose an Organization to Work

How do you choose a job? The prime factors are your education, skill, and experience which match the job requirements, and of course, you have an interest in that job profile. Another important factor to consider is the company where you will be working. In many cases, even if the job profile seems good, most candidates refuse the job offer when they do not like the company or has some inhibitions to work in that company. Thus, it is not the job you choose but the company you choose that counts more.

Tips to Choose an Organization to Work With

What are the factors to consider while choosing a company to work with? The most relevant tips are as follows:

1. Public reputation: The image of the company in terms of values, CSR, work culture, vision, mission, reputation in the industry, all play a vital role in choosing a company. This applies for both the young, fresh professionals as well as highly-experienced, well-educated, high-potential candidates. The preference is always for companies which have a brand and image.

2. Compensation: Maybe for a few candidates, to learn and gain experience rather than compensation, become more important in choosing a company. But the majority of candidates prefer a good salary package. Even the new joinees want a higher starting base pay. Most candidates opt for companies which, along with the salary package offer other benefits, allowances, incentives, and bonuses

3. Flexible Schedule: Nowadays, the concept of Gig economy is growing up. To maintain a perfect work-life balance, young professionals are looking for companies which offer flexible schedule or work-from-home opportunity. Companies with adjustable working hours or that allow employees to work at home a few days in a month are able to attract more talents than companies with fixed hours work arrangements. You can explore exciting work from home jobs here .

4. Growth: Of course, career growth is highly important. You cannot expect someone to join a company without thinking about his or her growth. So, candidates prefer companies which provide professional training and development, offer deliberate career planning that leads to career growth. Most talents are ambitious and they do not like to have a stagnating career. Companies which promise opportunities for better and prosperous career growth are highly preferred.

5. Work culture and work environment: You cannot be successful if you are a misfit in your organization, even if you are very talented and skillful. Companies which are known to offer a friendly-work environment, a supportive work culture where everyone can work cordially, where management has a developmental mindset are the most preferred companies by most talents in today’s age.

6. Organization values and goals: Candidates when applying for a job for a particular company want to be able to relate to the company’s values and goals so that they share the same objective. They want to feel like they can play a role in fulfilling the company’s goals, which in turn, will help in fulfilling their goal. Being transparent about the company’s values and goals will enable job seekers to ensure where they could fit in and the impact they can have on the company.

