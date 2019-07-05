The best sea kayaking program in Ontario

Horizon Adventures is specialized in Sea Kayaking instructions and trips to the Georgian Bay which is in the North Channel of Lake Huron and Lake Superior since 1995. They offer Paddle Canada certification which is for Sea Kayak skills and they also train people to become better guides, instructors and wilderness first aid responders. They have a yearly Program Calendar for Trips which makes it easy to see as to when it is available. They also offer Ontario Kayak Day Trips to the North Channel and current clinics and surf. Their well-trained guides are also good cooks and they love to share their joy and knowledge in exploring with the customers where the customers often return year after year.

They give a lot of personal attention during the Paddle Canada Sea Kayaking Program since the trips are limited to a small group of six to eight travellers where there are at least two guides. They will give you all the personal time which you deserve is it for sharing a story about a great day which you had or just asking a question about the stroke.

The Ontario Kayak Day Trips through Horizon Adventures are filled with exploration and adventure where you get to travel on some big waters so that there is loads of fun and adventure. There is more emphasis on exploration where the destination is a journey and not something to be rushed for. The Paddle Canada Sea Kayaking Program is full of value and choice since there is a deliverance of great adventures and instructions through the guides. You can choose from the Program Calendar for Trips where you can find great natural connections since there is a re-establish in the awareness with the natural connections so that you can get back to your natural self and be fully contented.

Business Name: Horizons Adventures

Contact Person: Richard Wise

Country/Region: Canada

Street Address: 28 Sleepy Hollow Rd

City: Whitefish

State: ON

Postal Code: P0M 3E0

Phone No: 705-866-6069

Email Address: rick@horizonsadventures.ca

Website: https://www.horizonsadventures.ca/