Sai Furniture Adds New Designer Sofa Sets to Its Burgeoning Catalogue

Delhi, India,

A sofa set is practically the centerpiece of a living space. It is the beating art of the aesthetics of the room, something that not only serves the purpose of seating the guests, but also lift up the decor of the room by a significant measure. Sofa set manufacturers are well aware of the cosmetic worth of these articles. It is on that account that designers all over India brainstorm on new designs that would grab the eyeballs at first sight. Sai Furniture is known all over Delhi for its decorative furniture. Designing fancy furniture for years, the company has made a name for itself in this niche. Today, people from different parts of Delhi and outside pour in to grab a jaw-dropping piece of furniture for their homes from its inventory at an unbelievable price.

As one of the most sought-after

furniture manufacturers in Delhi, Sai Furniture keeps a smashing catalogue all year round. Its inventory is chock full with stunning articles, with one section specially dedicated to designer furniture of the most ornate kind. Under this category are some of the most beautifully curved furniture available in the market. The sofa set collection is especially dazzling. Anybody who has eyes for vintage and decorative pieces will find this section absolutely irresistible. To make things a little better, the company has recently launched a new collection of sofa sets. It’s is calling it the Surya Sofa Set.

Listed under the Curved Sofas on the website, the Surya Sofa Set is an eyeful. This new one is a three-piece set that comprises of three high back sofas. The set is complete with a backless divan and a matching coffee table at the center, but those are optional. In fact, the whole set can be custom configured to the needs of the customers. The main sofa seats three people while the side ones comfortably accommodate two each. One Otoman style divan with high arms seat two more. Together, the sofa set is made to accommodate some 9 people in all. As for the design of the new Surya set, it oozes opulence.

Curves dominate the woodwork with enticing details that occupy the wooden faces. All the pieces are fully upholstered in chintzy fabric and thick cushion that looks both luxuriant and inviting. Sai Furniture being one of the most prominent carved teak wood sofa set suppliers India leave no stone unturned in designing its furniture with the best craftsmanship. The company hires woodworkers from all over India to design its inventory.

At present, the store with its workshop is based in Delhi, but as a supplier it is present in all states. The company sells its furniture in all metropolises namely, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

To check out its full catalogue and the prices, visit Sai Furniture at: http://www.saifurnitureart.com/