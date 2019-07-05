Redstone Group Hands Over Its 360° Marketing Mandate to Chimp&Z Inc

The agency’s Mumbai office will manage both offline and online marketing duties for the real estate development company.

Chimp&z Inc, the multifaceted creative agency headquartered in Mumbai, has bagged the integrated digital and creative mandate for Red Stone Group, a leading name in the upper end of Mumbai’s highly discerning real estate and construction industry. The agency will be responsible for handling the brand’s 360° marketing solutions ranging from mainline to digital and will cover creative strategy & media planning, SEO, managing social channels, website, digital creatives, media spends & performance marketing.

Established in 1985, the Red Stone Group has a three-decade strong experience in property development – Housing/Commercial & Hospitality. Standing testimony to this is an impressive portfolio of projects which include the construction of 4-star hotel Courtyard by Marriott in MIDC Pune, 16 acres of Akshaya Bungalows in Bangalore, multi-storey residential buildings like Saifee Park in Mazgaon, Lands End Apartments in Bandra, Link Plaza and Link Avenue in Malad, Concord Commercial and Residential projects in Pune and a number of luxury villas in Goa. The Redstone Group is adroitly managed by businessmen Mr. Afzal Ladak and Mr. Shakeel Ladak.

“We are happy to have Chimp&z Inc as our integrated communications and marketing agency. Being customer-oriented, they have developed a keen eye for consumer behavior and market insights. We are confident that our partnership with an agency like Chimp&z Inc will help us scale our brand to new levels,” said Shakeel Ladak, Director, Redstone Group.

Speaking about the mandate win, Anngad Mnchnda, CEO and Co-founder of Chimp&z Inc, said, “With its design excellence, its impeccable quality of construction, utmost reliability, on-schedule delivery and unmatched customer service, the Redstone Group is a renowned leader in real estate development. We are super excited to be onboard with the group as their 360-degree marketing agency and are looking forward to providing them with complete solutions and creating off-the-cuff content, designs and creatives that resonate with their target group.”